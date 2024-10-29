Baylor Teen Health Clinic opens new location

Content

“We at the Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinics are honored to become part of the Bayland community and serve the young populations who call this area home,” said Dr. Peggy Smith, CEO of the Baylor Teen Health Clinic system. “We are grateful for the leadership of Commissioner Briones and her staff to serve her community.”

“Access to quality healthcare is critical for our community to thrive,” said Commissioner Briones. “Opening this free clinic in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine is a significant step forward in providing access. We will be providing world-class, comprehensive, preventative healthcare services to our youth, ensuring they have the resources they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

The Baylor Teen Health Clinic system provides free and confidential primary and reproductive preventative healthcare services for Harris County adolescents and young adults, ages 13-24. Services offered at each location include:

Gynecological services

Birth control and family planning

Sexually transmitted disease screening and treatment

Primary healthcare

Immunizations

HIV/AIDS education and screening

One-on-one counseling sessions

Mental health services



Spanish-speaking healthcare providers and translation services also are available at each clinic.