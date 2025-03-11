Spring break: Can we use this week as a mental health reset?

For many of us, it seems too long since we last took time away from work and other responsibilities, especially as we have focused on achieving the goals we set. But now, spring break is here, and we all are looking forward to using this time to go on a vacation, rest or relax. According to Dr. Andrew Wiese, this week off also can be used as a reset for our mental health.

“Breaks are an opportunity for self-reflection, and a chance to hit the reset button,” said Wiese, assistant professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. “It is important to take stock of where you’re taking care of yourself and where you may have been neglecting taking care of yourself so you can make efforts to change.”

If you don’t have a vacation planned, you can use this time to prioritize your mental health by engaging in self-care activities like going for a walk outside, gardening, making efforts to socialize with the people you love and care about, going to see a movie or watching your favorite TV show.

“These activities can be beneficial for our mood and our well-being. Do things that fulfill you,” Wiese said.

He adds that it is a balancing act when it comes to resting and resetting during spring break.

“Use this time to decompress and check out from the stressors of the world, if you need, but also be intentional. I wouldn’t advise being sedentary for the entire break,” Wiese said.

Keep in mind that if you don’t plan to use spring break to rest or mentally reset, the stress that comes from your daily life won’t magically disappear.

“It’s like having the check engine light on in your car. If you ignore it, the issue is not going to go away. If you don’t use this time to ‘check your engine,’ you’ll carry your issues to the second half of the spring season,” Wiese said.

By Taylor Barnes