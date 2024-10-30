Kennedy & Company Acquires FGI Consultants, Establishing Powerhouse in Higher Education CRM Services

FGI a Division of Kennedy & Company

Strategic acquisition unites premier higher education consulting firm with industry-leading Slate CRM experts

With FGI's expertise, we're continuing to evolve how institutions leverage their CRM to drive optimized experiences through Slate, ultimately increase the number of students they enroll and retain.” — Ben Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Kennedy & Company

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennedy & Company, a distinguished integrated strategy and technology consulting services in higher education, today announced its acquisition of FGI Consultants, a renowned specialist in Technolutions Slate implementation and custom enhancements. This strategic union creates an unprecedented combination of expertise in the higher education CRM technology consulting space, merging Kennedy & Company's higher education strategy, operations, and technology capabilities with FGI's deep technical expertise and innovative solution development in the Slate ecosystem.

"This is an exciting time at Kennedy & Company," said Ben Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Kennedy & Company. "By bringing FGI's Slate expertise under the Kennedy & Company banner, we're not just expanding our already extensive Slate services – we're continuing to evolve how institutions can leverage their CRM to drive improvements in the communications and engagement of prospective and current students, optimize the experiences they can deliver through their CRM, and ultimately increase the number of new students they enroll and current students they retain.”

The merger brings together two organizations with complementary strengths:

- Kennedy & Company's systematic approach to higher education strategy, operations and technology consulting services, backed by extensive in-house experience

- FGI's industry-recognized technical capabilities in delivering innovative, expertly crafted solutions and highly evolved integrations for Slate

- A shared commitment to delivering tangible results rather than just recommendations

For enrollment management leaders and technology directors, this acquisition promises to deliver several key advantages:

- Creative and technical insights that reveal new possibilities for leveraging the Slate CRM

- Seamless integration of strategic enrollment planning and aid leveraging with technical execution

- Access to an expanded team of seasoned higher education technology experts

"This merger represents a perfect fit for both organizations," said Tim Fields, President of FGI Consultants. "As a next step in FGI's evolution, this equips us with the resources needed to support our ongoing growth and expand the range of services we provide to our clients. Having partnered with Kennedy & Company in the past, we've already established that we share a common approach to projects and a strong commitment to supporting the institutions we serve as true partners. FGI is excited for Kennedy & Company's clients to get to know the FGI team and for our own clients to explore the expansive and unique portfolio of services offered by Kennedy & Company.”

As part of the combined organization, FGI will continue to serve higher education institutions nationwide, operating as "FGI, a division of Kennedy & Company." The new division will expand capabilities within the following services:

- Comprehensive Slate CRM implementation and optimization

- Strategic enrollment management consulting

- Custom technical services and integrations

- Data analytics and reporting

- Training and support services

- Managed services for Slate CRM

