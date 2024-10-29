NCN Technology Becomes Business Partner for Western Fairfax Christian Ministries, Supporting Local Food Bank Efforts

NCN Technology partners with WFCM as Annual Sponsor, supporting free food markets to combat food insecurity in Fairfax County’s vulnerable communities.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reston, VA — NCN Technology , a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and consulting services, is proud to announce its new role as an Annual Business Sponsor of Western Fairfax Christian Ministries (WFCM), an organization dedicated to providing food and financial support to those in need across Western Fairfax County. As part of this partnership, NCN Technology is excited to support WFCM’s free food markets, helping to ensure that no family in the community goes hungry.Despite Fairfax County being one of the wealthiest areas in the nation, thousands of families face food insecurity, struggling to afford basic necessities. The gap between rising living costs and stagnant wages has left many households vulnerable, creating an urgent need for food assistance. Through its support of WFCM’s food markets (formerly known as food pantries), NCN Technology is addressing this critical issue, helping provide essential food supplies to those who need it most.Sharon Muniz, CEO of NCN Technology, shared, “Supporting local communities is at the heart of what we do at NCN. We recognize the hidden struggles many families face in Fairfax County, and by partnering with WFCM, we are helping provide critical resources to ensure no family has to worry about their next meal. Our team is passionate about giving back, and we’re excited to continue supporting their efforts.”WFCM serves as a vital resource for families dealing with food insecurity, offering two well-stocked food markets and fresh produce distribution services. NCN Technology’s partnership helps ensure families receive the support they desperately need.For more information about NCN Technology and its community outreach initiatives, please visit www.ncntechnology.com For more information about Western Fairfax Christian Ministries and how you can contribute to their free food markets, visit https://www.wfcmva.org About NCN TechnologyNCN Technology is an IT consulting and development company based in Reston, Virginia, providing technology solutions to help businesses and government agencies improve operations and optimize their digital footprint. With a commitment to innovation and community support, NCN Technology continues to drive positive change through both its work and corporate responsibility initiatives.

