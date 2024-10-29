In-Depth Analysis of Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, 2024-2033

Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The reactive & other adhesives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024

The reactive and other adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.58 billion in 2023 to $12.45 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as industrial manufacturing, advancements in material science, as well as developments in construction and infrastructure, and the electronics and microelectronics sectors.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market?

The reactive and other adhesives market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $16.37 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as electric vehicle (EV) production, advancements in renewable energy, customized formulations, and developments in medical devices and healthcare.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Reactive & Other Adhesives Market?

The rising growth of e-commerce is likely to drive the expansion of the reactive and other adhesives market in the future. E-commerce involves the buying and selling of goods and services via the internet or other electronic channels. E-commerce platforms allow businesses selling recreational and adhesive products to access a global customer base. This broadened market reach can result in higher sales and increased growth opportunities.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Reactive & Other Adhesives Market?

Key players in the reactive & other adhesives market include BASF SE, 3M Company, Adco Global Inc., Adhesives Research Inc., American Biltrite Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Chemence Inc., Collano Adhesives AG, Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jowat SE, KMS Adhesives Limited, Arkema SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika AG, Ashland Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., Franklin International Inc., Hexion Inc., LORD Corporation, Dymax Corporation,

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Reactive & Other Adhesives Market?

Leading companies in the reactive and other adhesives market are forming partnerships to enhance their profitability. A strategic partnership involves a relationship between two commercial enterprises that is typically formalized through one or more business contracts.

How Is The Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Epoxy, Acylic, Silicone, Polyurethane, Other Types

2) By Additive: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Vinyl, Epoxides, Other Additives

3) By Application: Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Power, Electrical & Electronics, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Reactive & Other Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Reactive & Other Adhesives Market?

Reactive and other adhesives are typically composed of a monomer (resin) and an initiator. These adhesives necessitate a chemical reaction to create an adhesive bond.

The Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Reactive & Other Adhesives Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into reactive & other adhesives market size, reactive & other adhesives market drivers and trends, reactive & other adhesives competitors' revenues, and reactive & other adhesives market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

