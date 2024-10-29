TDCI Commissioner and Attorney General’s Collaborate to Gather Insurance Data and Raise Consumer Awareness After Hurricane Helene

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti are collaborating to help Tennesseans affected by Hurricane Helene by gathering crucial insurance data related to the hurricane while protecting consumers from bad actors. TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence recently notified property and casualty insurance companies they must provide insurance claim information related to Hurricane Helene to the Department via the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Regulatory Data Collection System in six monthly reports starting in November.

“By collecting this important insurance data, our team can better analyze and understand the financial impact of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Tennessee,” said Lawrence. “I join General Skrmetti and our respective teams in pledging to continue to assist Tennesseans who are rebuilding in the wake of this devastating storm. Despite this heartbreaking disaster, I know that the Volunteer Spirit is strong in our citizens, and we all work together to rebuild an even stronger Tennessee.”

As part of the rebuilding process, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is pledging to hold insurance companies accountable to the full extent of the law when it comes paying claims to policyholders in a timely manner.

“Insurance companies are heavily regulated in part to ensure that the people who depend on insurance to help them during a crisis are not let down,” Skrmetti said. “While we are hopeful and expect that insurance companies will uphold their end of the bargain by paying legitimate claims and doing so in a timely manner, as attorney general, we will work hand in hand with the TDCI to bring action to bad actors who fail to do so. We will continue to join forces with TDCI to ensure affected Tennesseans receive the support needed to rebuild their lives.”

Tennessee consumers who believe they have been wrongfully denied a claim by their insurance company related to Hurricane Helene or have another issue with an insurance agent or company can file a complaint online, by phone, or by mail. For more information, call (615) 741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.

###