Increasing Your Savings: Governor Hochul Announces More Than $191 Million in Potential Savings for New York Employers Due to Decreased Workers’ Compensation Assessment Rate

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State employers are expected to save more than $191 million dollars in 2025 due to a reduction in the annual workers’ compensation assessment rate — the rate was set today and goes into effect on January 1, 2025. The workers’ compensation rate will be 7.1 percent of the standard premium or premium equivalent — a 22 percent decrease from 2024 — which is expected to save New York State businesses approximately $191 million.

“Affordability is crucial for both businesses and employers to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “This tremendous increase in savings for New York State’s employers not only adds employment opportunities, but also strengthens the necessary services and the community that businesses provide. We are dedicated to supporting our State’s businesses and their employees, and ensuring that they receive the benefits they rely on to care for themselves and for their families.”

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Clarissa Rodriguez said, “The Board is honored to join the Governor today in celebrating these incredible savings for New York’s businesses. Assessments on employers have continued to decline, while benefits to workers have climbed in recent years. We are proud of the work we are doing to build a better workers’ compensation system for the hardworking New Yorkers and businesses we serve.”

Employers pay an annual assessment to operate the workers’ compensation system, which provides critical benefits to workers who are injured or become ill as a result of their employment responsibilities, while protecting employers from costly lawsuits. Building on Governor Hochul’s initiative to make New York State more affordable, the projected savings will reduce the current assessment costs for employers.

As Chair of the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board, Chair Rodriguez establishes an assessment rate for all employers by Nov. 1 of each year, to be effective Jan. 1 of the subsequent calendar year. The employer assessment rates are determined by the Workers’ Compensation Board’s need and budgeted statewide premium. The rate is calculated by dividing the Board’s total estimated annual expenses by a base of total estimated statewide premium. Insurers are required to apply the assessment rate to their premium or premium equivalent.

The assessment rate has been steadily declining in recent years, largely due to prudent management in accelerating the runoff of special workers’ compensation liabilities — known as special funds — which are funded by the assessments. The 2025 rate of 7.1 percent reflects an over 43 percent decrease since 2019, when the assessment rate was 12.6 percent.

Rate Changes from 2019 to 2025 Year Rate 2019 12.6 2020 12.2 2021 11.2 2022 10.2 2023 9.8 2024 9.2 2025 7.1

For more information regarding the 2025 assessment rate, as well as additional resources for employers related to workers’ compensation, visit the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board’s website at wcb.ny.gov.