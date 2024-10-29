U.S.VETS SALUTE GALA TO HONOR LEGENDARY CEO STEPHEN J. PECK

WITH THREE DECADES OF EXTRAORDINARY LEADERSHIP, U.S.VETS BECOMES NATION’S LEADING NONPROFIT DEDICATED TO ENDING VETERAN HOMELESSNESS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S.VETS , the nation’s leading nonprofit working to prevent and end veteran homelessness, will host its annual U.S.VETS SALUTE Gala on Nov. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.U.S.VETS will honor CEO and Marine veteran Stephen J. Peck for his extraordinary leadership, commitment to ending veteran homelessness and positive impact to uplift the lives of those who served. He will receive the Judge Harry Pregerson Public Service Award, named after U.S.VETS’ visionary founder and Peck’s friend and mentor.“There is no one more deserving of this honor,” said U.S.VETS Board Chair Carlos Contreras. “As U.S.VETS’ longest-serving CEO, Steve has been an outstanding leader whose conviction and passion exemplify the best of humanity. Despite the challenges of navigating a crisis as daunting as veteran homelessness, Steve has persevered and shown incredible resolve to a vital mission, growing the organization exponentially and proving his brand of advocacy can lead to better outcomes for our veterans and our communities.”When Peck joined U.S.VETS nearly three decades ago, the organization served just a few hundred veterans in Inglewood, Calif. Today, U.S.VETS serves more than 12,000 veterans every year across 45 residential and service sites nationwide, providing housing, mental health treatment, employment assistance, food security and other supportive services.During his tenure as CEO, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States has dropped by about half, from 74,087 in 2010 to 35,574 in 2023. This year in LA County, where U.S.VETS has its largest presence, veteran homelessness declined 23 percent, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.Peck announced his retirement earlier this year, but will continue to serve in an advisory role on 12 new affordable housing developments, including what will become the largest permanent supportive housing community in the nation, serving more than 3,000 veterans and their families on the West Los Angeles VA campus.This year’s top sponsors include Fox Corporation and U.S. Bank, along with City National Bank and Living Spaces.To learn more and purchase tickets, ads, and sponsorships or see a full a list of sponsors, visit: https://honor.usvets.org/event/salute-gala/e599541 About U.S.VETSU.S.VETS is the largest non-profit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its holistic approach delivers intervention and prevention services, including housing, mental health and career programs, and wraparound services. With residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS is uniquely positioned to help veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life.As part of its Veterans Day (November 11) celebration, U.S.VETS hosts its annual Make Camo Your Cause to #HONORUSVETS campaign. It is a great way for Americans to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and raise awareness and funds to propel U.S.VETS' work ensuring the successful transition of military veterans and their families. Camouflage print is the official symbol of the campaign.To learn how you can get involved or to sign up to support Make Camo Your Cause, go to https://honor.usvets.org/givetoday

