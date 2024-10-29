Proximity Payment Market to Witness Stunning Growth with FIS, Gemalto, Mastercard, Alipay

Proximity Payment market

The Proximity Payment market is projected to grow by USD 41.6 Billion at a CAGR of 13.8%, reaching USD 18.7 Billion by 2030.” — Nidhi Bhawsar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Proximity Payment market to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Proximity Payment Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Proximity Payment market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Proximity Payment market. The Proximity Payment market size is estimated to increase by USD 41.6 Billion at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 18.7 Billion. The Major Players Covered in this Report: FIS (United States), Gemalto (Thales Group) (Netherlands), Mastercard (United States), Alipay (China), Visa (United States), Apple (United States), Google (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Bharti Airtel (India), American Express (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Bank of America (United States), LevelUp (Grubhub Inc.) (United States), MobiKwik (India), Venmo (United States). (United States), MobiKwik (India), Venmo (United States).Definition:The proximity payment market refers to the industry involved in transactions where payment is made by bringing a payment device (such as a smartphone, smartwatch, or contactless card) close to a point-of-sale terminal equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology. In-depth analysis of Proximity Payment market segments by Types: by Offering (Solution, Service) by Technology (NFC, QR Codes, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)) Detailed analysis of Proximity Payment market segments by Applications: Grocery Stores, Bars & Restaurants, Drug Stores, Entertainment Centers, Others Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Bank of America (United States), LevelUp (Grubhub Inc.) Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions: - The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) - North America (United States, Mexico & Canada) - South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) - Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) - Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Objectives of the Report: - To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Proximity Payment market by value and volume. - To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Proximity Payment market. - To showcase the development of the Proximity Payment market in different parts of the world. - To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Proximity Payment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends. - To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Proximity Payment market. - To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Proximity Payment market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches. Global Proximity Payment Market Breakdown by Application (Individual Meal, Family Meal, Catered Events) by Service Type (Meal Preparation, Customized Menu Planning, Grocery Shopping Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) Key takeaways from the Proximity Payment market report: – Detailed consideration of Proximity Payment market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets. – Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the – In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Proximity Payment market-leading players. – Proximity Payment market latest innovations and major procedures. – Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market. – Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Proximity Payment market for forthcoming years. Major questions answered: - What are influencing factors driving the demand for Proximity Payment near future? - What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Proximity Payment market growth? - What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are? - How feasible is Proximity Payment market for long-term investment? Major highlights from Table of Contents: Proximity Payment Market Study Coverage: - It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Proximity Payment Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology. - Global Proximity Payment Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators. - Proximity Payment Market Production by Region Proximity Payment Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors. Key Points Covered in Proximity Payment Market Report: - Proximity Payment Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers - Proximity Payment Market Competition by Manufacturers - Proximity Payment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030) - Proximity Payment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030) - Proximity Payment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Meal Preparation, Customized Menu Planning, Grocery Shopping Services} - Proximity Payment Market Analysis by Application {Individual Meal, Family Meal, Catered Events} - Proximity Payment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Proximity Payment Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing - Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

