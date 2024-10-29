Sophie Barnes Announces the Release of A Tainted Heart Bleeds

To save her marriage she'll need to prove her loyalty and help catch a ruthless killer.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the BookHouse of Croft, Book 2 Historical Mystery/Thriller/RomanceDate Published: 10-29-2024He’ll never forgive her deception, or the hold she still has on his heart…Adrian Croft’s worst fear has been realized. His wife, the sweet woman who swept past his every defense, is a cunning spy working against him. Forced to play a dangerous game where one wrong move could see him destroyed, he must unravel her secrets while hunting a far more sinister threat.Samantha knew her decision to marry her target would come at a price. Now, having lost her husband’s trust and affection, she’ll do whatever it takes to win it all back – abandon past loyalties, spill her secrets, and catch a killer. But will it be enough to undo the damage?About the AuthorUSA TODAY bestselling author Sophie Barnes writes historical romance novels in which the characters break away from social expectations in their quest for happiness and love. Having written for Avon, an imprint of Harper Collins, her books have been published internationally in eight languages. With a fondness for travel, Sophie has lived in six countries, on three continents, and speaks English, Danish, French, Spanish, and Romanian with varying degrees of fluency. Ever the romantic, she married the same man three times—in three different countries and in three different dresses.When she’s not busy dreaming up her next swoon worthy romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, practicing yoga, baking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading.Visit Her Online: https://www.sophiebarnes.com/sb/ Purchase Your Copy Today: https://mybook.to/ATaintedHeartBleeds

