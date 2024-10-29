Funding Available to Support Helene Recovery Efforts, Provide Good-Paying Jobs for Tennesseans

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Community Assistance for Recovery Employment (CAREs) funding is now available to provide temporary employment opportunities across impacted East Tennessee communities following Hurricane Helene.

The Tennessee CAREs grant program, a coordinated effort by the First Tennessee Development District and the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) funded by the National Dislocated Worker Grant, will give eligible Tennesseans part-time employment opportunities to support storm recovery efforts while earning a competitive wage of $25 per hour.

The grant is designed to provide local communities and businesses with a workforce to clear debris and restore infrastructure in the state’s hardest-hit areas.

Part-time jobs are open to eligible residents whose employment was interrupted by the disaster in the following counties:

Northeast Tennessee

Carter County

Greene County

Hawkins County

Johnson County

Sullivan County

Unicoi County

Washington County

East Tennessee

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Grainger County

Hamblen County

Jefferson County

Sevier County

Tennesseans can learn more and apply here.