Funding Available to Support Helene Recovery Efforts, Provide Good-Paying Jobs for Tennesseans

Tennesseans Can Earn $25 Per Hour for Storm Recovery-Focused Jobs
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | 09:00am
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Community Assistance for Recovery Employment (CAREs) funding is now available to provide temporary employment opportunities across impacted East Tennessee communities following Hurricane Helene.
The Tennessee CAREs grant program, a coordinated effort by the First Tennessee Development District and the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) funded by the National Dislocated Worker Grant, will give eligible Tennesseans part-time employment opportunities to support storm recovery efforts while earning a competitive wage of $25 per hour.
The grant is designed to provide local communities and businesses with a workforce to clear debris and restore infrastructure in the state’s hardest-hit areas.
Part-time jobs are open to eligible residents whose employment was interrupted by the disaster in the following counties:
Northeast Tennessee
- Carter County
- Greene County
- Hawkins County
- Johnson County
- Sullivan County
- Unicoi County
- Washington County
East Tennessee
- Claiborne County
- Cocke County
- Grainger County
- Hamblen County
- Jefferson County
- Sevier County
Tennesseans can learn more and apply here.