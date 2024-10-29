Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,388 in the last 365 days.

Funding Available to Support Helene Recovery Efforts, Provide Good-Paying Jobs for Tennesseans

Tennesseans Can Earn $25 Per Hour for Storm Recovery-Focused Jobs

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | 09:00am

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Community Assistance for Recovery Employment (CAREs) funding is now available to provide temporary employment opportunities across impacted East Tennessee communities following Hurricane Helene.

The Tennessee CAREs grant program, a coordinated effort by the First Tennessee Development District and the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) funded by the National Dislocated Worker Grant, will give eligible Tennesseans part-time employment opportunities to support storm recovery efforts while earning a competitive wage of $25 per hour.

The grant is designed to provide local communities and businesses with a workforce to clear debris and restore infrastructure in the state’s hardest-hit areas.

Part-time jobs are open to eligible residents whose employment was interrupted by the disaster in the following counties:

Northeast Tennessee

  • Carter County
  • Greene County
  • Hawkins County
  • Johnson County
  • Sullivan County     
  • Unicoi County                          
  • Washington County                     

East Tennessee

  • Claiborne County
  • Cocke County
  • Grainger County
  • Hamblen County
  • Jefferson County
  • Sevier County

Tennesseans can learn more and apply here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Funding Available to Support Helene Recovery Efforts, Provide Good-Paying Jobs for Tennesseans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more