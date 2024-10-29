Turks and Caicos Government Receives 2024 Hyland Innovation Award for Transformative Solution

For over 50 years, Patterson Pope has been a trusted provider of innovative storage and content management solutions.

Patterson Pope’s implementation of Hyland’s OnBase Platform improves citizen services and disaster resilience

Implementing the OnBase platform is truly transforming how we serve the people of Turks and Caicos.” — Andre Mills

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Hyland, a global leader in intelligent content solutions, announced that the Turks and Caicos Islands Government (TCIG) has received the 2024 Innovation Award for Transformative Solution at the annual CommunityLIVE event. The award recognizes TCIG’s successful implementation of Hyland’s OnBase platform in partnership with Patterson Pope, a leader in digital transformation solutions.

Before adopting the OnBase platform, TCIG relied on manual, paper-based processes, causing delays, data fragmentation, and limited access to critical government records. In addition to long wait times, citizens faced multiple in-person visits for essential services. Physical documents were also vulnerable to disasters, such as 2017’s Hurricane Ian, which underscored the need for enhanced security.

In partnership with Patterson Pope, TCIG has digitized and automated key processes, introduced electronic forms, and implemented real-time reporting. These enhancements have led to faster, more accessible services, significantly improving efficiency and providing citizens with convenient online access.

This transformation has enabled TCIG to streamline operations, enhance data security, and reduce costs while positioning the government as a leader in regional modernization efforts.

“Implementing the OnBase platform is truly transforming how we serve the people of Turks and Caicos,” said Andre Mills, Director of Digitization and E-Government Technology and Innovation for the Turks and Caicos Islands Government. “This project is streamlining our operations, making services more accessible and efficient for our citizens, visitors, and residents.”

“I was honored to have the opportunity to present Turks & Caicos with Hyland’s award for solution innovation,” said Eric Miller, Associate Vice President of Hyland Channel. “In my role, I’ve had the great fortune of working with P2 in support of the effort to deploy OnBase at Turks & Caicos. I can say with firsthand knowledge that the results of their efforts have been nothing short of astonishing. Congratulations again to Turks & Caicos; we can’t wait to see where your solution goes from here.”

About Patterson Pope

For over 50 years, Patterson Pope has been a trusted provider of innovative storage and content management solutions, helping organizations streamline their operations and optimize their spaces. With expertise in digital transformation, Patterson Pope creates efficient, high-functioning environments that empower their clients to thrive.

Patterson Pope turned 50!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.