Doppler and MongoDB Partner to Elevate Security and Simplify Secrets Management in Cloud Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Doppler, the leader in secrets management, announced its partnership with MongoDB to bring enhanced security and secrets automation to MongoDB Atlas users. MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform with millions of developers relying on its integrated suite of cloud database and data services to power applications across cloud providers. The Doppler-MongoDB partnership will empower engineering teams to protect sensitive information, such as API keys and database credentials, across cloud environments, addressing a critical issue in today’s increasingly complex digital landscape.

As businesses continue migrating their infrastructure to the cloud, the challenge of securely managing secrets—credentials, keys, and other sensitive data—becomes paramount. A report by IBM Security found that the average cost of a data breach in 2024 reached $4.88 million, with compromised credentials accounting for 16% of these breaches. This highlights the growing need for robust, automated solutions that protect sensitive information and minimize human error.

Addressing Critical Security Needs in Cloud Environments

Managing secrets at scale has become a growing concern for organizations, particularly with the rise of cloud-native architectures. In a 2023 survey by Cybersecurity Insiders, 59% of organizations identified cloud misconfigurations as their top cloud security threat, while 51% cited exfiltration of sensitive data as a key risk factor. With the Doppler-MongoDB Atlas integration, organizations can mitigate these risks by automating the rotation of secrets, enforcing strict access controls, and gaining full visibility into secret usage.

"Doppler rigorously focuses on making the easy path, the most secure path for developers. This is only possible with deep product partnerships with all the tooling developers have come to love. We are excited to join forces with MongoDB to make zero-downtime secrets rotation for non-relational databases effortlessly simple to set up and maintenance-free,” said Brian Vallelunga, founder and CEO of Doppler. “This will immediately bolster the security posture of a company’s most sensitive data without any additional overhead or distractions.”

Why Secrets Management Matters More Than Ever

With the rise of remote work, cloud adoption, and distributed teams, securely managing secrets has never been more critical. As companies scale their cloud operations, mismanagement of secrets can lead to disastrous consequences, from breaches to operational downtime. Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 77% of hacking-related breaches involved weak or stolen credentials, further emphasizing the importance of securely managing access to critical systems.

How the Doppler-MongoDB Atlas Integration Solves These Challenges

- Automated Security Best Practices: Doppler’s platform automates the rotation and storage of secrets, reducing the likelihood of compromised credentials. This protects MongoDB Atlas users from one of the most common causes of cloud security breaches.

- Real-Time Auditing: Organizations often must meet strict regulatory requirements. Doppler’s integration with MongoDB Atlas enables automatic tracking of secret usage and access, simplifying audits and adherence to requirements.

- Centralized Control Across Teams: Doppler offers a unified platform for managing secrets across distributed teams. This allows for consistent security policies across cloud environments, while minimizing the risk of misconfigurations, even in local development.

The Future of Secure Cloud Development

By partnering with MongoDB, Doppler is helping engineering teams stay ahead of security threats while building and deploying applications at scale. This integration allows developers to focus on innovation instead of wrangling with secret security issues, while DevOps teams can enforce security policies without sacrificing speed or operational efficiency.

Availability

The Doppler-MongoDB integration is available now. To learn more about how this partnership can enhance your cloud security, visit Doppler’s MongoDB Integration Documentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

