Chandler Fire Department Completes Autism-Specific Training, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™

Chandler Fire Department is now a Certified Autism Center™, with staff trained to support and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation strengthens our ability to treat patients with autism and respond during emergencies.” — Chandler Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandler Fire Department has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The designation recognizes organizations that have trained at least 80% of their public-facing team members to better communicate with and respond to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Our mission has always been to protect and serve every resident with care and compassion,” says Chandler Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins. “Earning the Certified Autism Center™ designation strengthens our ability to treat patients with autism and respond during emergencies. The training that we’ve undergone will ensure that people feel safe and supported during critical moments."

The specialized training provides Chandler Fire Department personnel with the necessary knowledge and strategies to address sensory triggers, communication differences, and tailored approaches for various scenarios, ensuring enhanced safety and comfort during interventions for autistic individuals and their families. This commitment not only leads to better outcomes but also highlights their dedication to promoting inclusivity and equitable service delivery within the community.

“Chandler Fire Department’s commitment to specialized training reflects their commitment and dedication to providing the best care for autistic individuals and ensuring they can respond appropriately in critical and emergency situations,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are thrilled to partner with the Chandler Fire Department and recognize them as a Certified Autism Center™.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for police and fire departments so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.



About Chandler Fire Department

Chandler Fire is among the nation’s elite, with a distinguished history of service to the community. With accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and an Insurance Services Office Class 1 distinction for innovative fire protection methods, it is among the top one percent of fire departments in the country. As one of two accredited paramedic training programs in Arizona, Chandler Fire equips paramedics with a high-quality education to perform their duties in emergency medical services (EMS).

Chandler Fire is an all-hazards response department, equipped for fire suppression, EMS, hazardous materials response, technical rescue and crisis intervention. In support of these functions is a fire prevention bureau, EMS and training divisions, mechanical maintenance facility, community preparedness office and department administration. Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins leads the department’s nearly 275 sworn and civilian members to serve Chandler. Learn about Chandler Fire at chandleraz.gov/fire or pursue a Chandler Fire career at jointeamchandler.com/fire.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

