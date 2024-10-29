Dominate Marketing NZ Launches Performance Based SEO And Google Ads Services For Businesses Aiming To Add $1M+ Annually

Auckland, New Zealand – Dominate Marketing NZ, a leading online marketing company, is now offering performance-based SEO and Google Ads for New Zealand businesses serious about making an additional $1 million or more per year.

Dominate Marketing NZ boasts a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for dozens of businesses across various industries, including law firms, plumbers, contractors, builders, auto shops, and more. With a focus on driving growth and success, Dominate Marketing NZ are now eager to partner with ambitious and growth-oriented businesses that are committed to generating an additional $1 million or more annually. The expert SEO and Google Ads services are designed to generate as many qualified leads as possible for businesses serious about growth. By leveraging the team’s extensive experience and industry knowledge, Dominate Marketing NZ is dedicated to helping businesses unlock their full potential and achieve remarkable financial expansion.

“You should start seeing leads and getting your first sales within 30 days from when you start working with our digital marketing agency,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our goal is to get your good results as quickly as possible, while growing organically long term. The ads typically bring in new customers pretty soon after launch. Then, on a longer term scale, you can expect about a 300% increase within the first 12 months – this is based on the trend we have seen with almost every business we have worked with.”

The new SEO and Google Ads offer operates on a performance-based pricing model, meaning that if Dominate Marketing NZ doesn’t deliver results, businesses won’t incur any charges. As well as no lock-in contracts meaning businesses can cancel anytime. This approach ensures a no-risk guarantee, allowing clients to invest confidently in their growth.

Dominate Marketing NZ is highly selective in choosing partners, collaborating only with businesses that demonstrate the potential for outstanding results and are eager for growth. For New Zealand-based companies interested in leveraging performance-based Google Ads and SEO marketing to boost turnover, the next step is to book a call with the expert team through the online calendar on the website. This is an opportunity to determine if a business is the right fit for a successful partnership.

Founded by experienced digital marketer and SEO expert Mateja Matic in 2020, Dominate Marketing NZ is a specialist SEO and Google Ads agency in Auckland that offers a full range of online marketing services, such as SEO, local SEO, Google Ads campaigns, Google Shopping campaigns, conversation rate optimisation, sales copywriting and building new high-converting WordPress websites. With an array of 5-star reviews and experience working with companies across a wide variety of industries, Dominate Marketing NZ is committed to helping its clients achieve the biggest ROI, the most leads and customers, and boosting their bottom line.

To learn more about Dominate Marketing NZ and the launch of its performance-based Google Ads and SEO campaigns for New Zealand businesses, please visit the website at https://dominatemarketing.co.nz/.

After working for another agency for 6 years, I started Dominate Marketing in early 2020. Since then, I have devoted my full-time attention to achieving the best results in the world with Google Ads & SEO.

