Ingeni Signs MOU with MySpecialtyMD Primary Care Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ian McNeill, CEO of Ingeni Health, and Dr Koteshwara Nadipalli of MySpecialtyMD Primary Care Center in Dallas, TX, announced today that they will partner to leverage the Ingeni @HOME Health HUB technology at his Primary Care Clinic to care for the individuals and families in his practice, including using the Longevity HUB developed by Ingeni for seniors interested in healthy, independent longevity.“We are excited to work with Dr. Nadipalli as he and his Nurse Practitioner staff care for their patients,” said McNeil. “Our HUB can assist in the care of the entire family, and our Longevity HUB is uniquely designed to help seniors age in place in their homes, which is what most people desire.”According to Dr. Nadipalli, “Using the patients’ own data from the wearables and sensors we recommend or that they are already using will help all family members learn more about how their day-to-day health practices like nutrition and activity can impact the quality of their life today. We are also interested in helping families recognize illnesses early in themselves and their older relatives so they can see attention at our clinic before they become serious.“Nadipalli continued, “Whenever possible, we want to prevent disease. However, we know how rapidly some people, including children and especially seniors, can become unwell. The HUB’s monitoring and AI analytics will help in several ways. First, it will provide families with everyone’s data daily, which we believe will encourage healthier lifestyles. Second, it will supplement our patient education about chest or urinary tract infections that can be consequential in seniors. Third, it will help families and seniors know when they might need to seek our care so we can do a proper clinical assessment, make a diagnosis, and treat the illness sooner.”According to McNeill, the @HOME Health Hub will connect to fall detection devices and emergency call systems buttons that provide families with peace of mind when seniors are alone and will offer other features and conveniences that allow seniors to live more independently at home.About Ingeni HealthIngeni’s AI-assisted technology integrates and analyzes key factors that determine healthy longevity. It provides insights about improving and optimizing one's health, using MY DATA, which combines 60 plus wearables providing lifestyle data that includes sleep, physical activity, FDA-approved blood pressure monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, blood glucose meters, and much more daily health information, including diet.

Ingeni Metabolic Health

