Relax in Comfort Opens New Luxury Wellness Showroom at International Plaza in Tampa

Shish Uppal, Wife Marzi & Kimberly One Stop Shopping for Tempur-Pedic and Instant Comfort Smart Beds All New International Plaza Showroom

Bringing Innovative Massage Chairs, Smart Beds, and Zero Gravity Recliners to Tampa Bay Residents in Neiman Marcus Courtyard

I’ve seen first-hand how the right massage chair or smart bed can transform someone’s quality of life, and I’m thrilled to bring these transformative experiences to the people of Tampa.” — Shish Uppal, Licensee Owner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax in Comfort, the family-owned industry leader in ergonomic and wellness furniture, is excited to announce the opening of its newest luxury showroom at the exclusive International Plaza in Tampa. Nestled in the Neiman Marcus courtyard, this state-of-the-art showroom features a curated selection of top-tier massage chairs, cutting-edge smart beds , and advanced zero-gravity recliners. Relax in Comfort has set the standard for high-quality wellness furniture since 1967, and the International Plaza showroom marks the company’s latest step in providing Florida residents with products designed to improve comfort, health, and relaxation.This new location is owned and operated by Shish Uppal, the first-ever licensee of Relax in Comfort, along with his wife Marzi. Together, they bring the brand’s legacy of quality, care, and innovation to Tampa, creating an exceptional destination for personalized wellness solutions. With over 50 years of experience in comfort and wellness solutions, Relax in Comfort’s newest showroom represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to make world-class relaxation accessible for all.Over Five Decades of Wellness: A Legacy of Comfort and InnovationFounded in 1967 by Anthony and Lucy DePaulis, Relax in Comfort began as a modest family operation with a straightforward mission: to help people feel better by improving the way they sit, sleep, and relax. The DePaulis family’s commitment to quality and comfort quickly made Relax in Comfort a trusted name throughout Florida. Today, with Anthony and Lucy’s values still guiding the brand, Relax in Comfort remains a family-owned business that has evolved to become one of the most respected names in ergonomic and wellness furniture.This latest showroom at International Plaza upholds the DePaulis family’s commitment to high-quality wellness solutions and customer-centric service, while also bringing fresh perspectives and passion through Shish and Marzi Uppal’s leadership.Showcasing Global Leaders in Comfort TechnologyRelax in Comfort at International Plaza will feature some of the world’s most respected wellness brands, each renowned for their innovative design, therapeutic benefits, and superior quality. These brands include:Human Touch Massage Chairs: With patented massage technology and ergonomic designs, Human Touch massage chairs offer therapeutic relief for sore muscles, reduce stress, and help improve circulation. Each chair is carefully designed to simulate the feel of professional massage, making it an ideal choice for daily wellness.Panasonic Massage Chairs: Known globally for its advanced engineering, Panasonic offers massage chairs that integrate highly precise, human-like massage movements. With features targeting muscle pain relief and flexibility improvement, Panasonic massage chairs are popular among customers seeking a personalized massage experience.Tempur-Pedic Smart Beds: The industry leader in sleep innovation, Tempur-Pedic smart beds provide unparalleled comfort and adaptability, using memory foam that adjusts to each sleeper’s body and movements. Designed for deep, uninterrupted sleep, Tempur-Pedic smart beds have helped thousands of customers achieve a better night’s rest.Instant Comfort Smart Beds: These adjustable airbeds allow couples to personalize their sleep experience by offering customizable firmness on each side. Known for promoting deep, restful sleep, Instant Comfort beds provide enhanced comfort and support for any sleep preference.In addition to the smart beds and massage chairs, the showroom will showcase a selection of Zero Gravity Recliners, designed to relieve pressure on the spine, enhance blood flow, and provide a feeling of weightlessness. These recliners help the body relax naturally by positioning it to counteract the forces of gravity, making them ideal for customers looking to ease muscle tension and reduce back pain.“Helping customers find products that align with their specific wellness goals is what excites me most,” said Uppal. “I’ve seen first-hand how the right massage chair or smart bed can transform someone’s quality of life, and I’m thrilled to bring these transformative experiences to the people of Tampa.”Uppal and his team are committed to offering a personalized shopping experience that takes each customer’s unique wellness needs into account. Whether customers are dealing with chronic pain, seeking to improve sleep quality, or simply looking for ways to relax and de-stress, the knowledgeable staff at Relax in Comfort is ready to provide expert advice and solutions.An Innovative Approach to Wellness at International PlazaThe new Relax in Comfort showroom at International Plaza is more than just a retail space; it is a wellness hub designed to inspire relaxation and promote healthier lifestyles. Customers will have the opportunity to explore and test products firsthand, ensuring they find the perfect fit for their needs. With its warm, inviting atmosphere and attentive customer service, the showroom offers an immersive shopping experience that reflects the high standards Relax in Comfort has upheld for more than five decades.“Our goal is to make wellness accessible to everyone,” said Shish Uppal, the showroom’s owner and Relax in Comfort’s first-ever licensee. “At International Plaza, we have created a space where people can experience the latest in comfort technology and learn how these products can enhance their lives.”As the first licensee of Relax in Comfort, Shish Uppal brings a fresh perspective to the family business while honoring its founding principles. Supported by his wife, Marzi, Shish is dedicated to making this new showroom a trusted destination for wellness solutions in Tampa. The showroom will showcase the latest products and innovations in wellness furniture, with a knowledgeable staff committed to helping customers discover the life-changing benefits of quality relaxation and ergonomic support.Visit Relax in Comfort’s New Showroom TodayRelax in Comfort’s International Plaza showroom is now open to the public and conveniently located in the Neiman Marcus courtyard. Visitors are invited to explore the latest in massage chairs, smart beds, and zero-gravity recliners while receiving expert guidance from Shish Uppal and his team. Whether you’re looking to improve sleep quality, reduce stress, or or relieve back pain, Relax in Comfort has the solutions you need to enhance your daily life.For more information, please visit Relax in Comfort’s website or contact the showroom directly at 813-281-0754.

