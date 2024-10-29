The London 3 Day 2024 - A Thrilling Success at Lee Valley VeloPark

London 3 Day Mens Overall Winners - Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni - ©SW Pix 2024

The inaugural London 3 Day concluded on a high, capturing the hearts of thousands of fans live and tens of thousands more who tuned in on YouTube!

The energy was incredible, and the support from the crowd was unbelievable” — Elia Viviani

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural London 3 Day 2024 concluded on a high, capturing the hearts of thousands of fans who filled the Lee Valley VeloPark and tens of thousands more who tuned in to the live coverage on Cycling Weekly’s YouTube channel. The event brought together a world-class line-up, showcasing some of the best talents in track cycling and delivering a weekend of electrifying races and unforgettable moments.

The excitement reached a crescendo on Sunday evening, where Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni clinched victory in a thrilling last minute victory from Three times world champion Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt. In third place was Yoeri Havik and Britain’s up and coming star Ben Wiggins.

Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini claimed victory in the women’s event, thrilled by the unique opportunity to compete in the same format as the men’s race. Britain’s own Sophie Lewis and Maddie Leech secured second place, while Juliet Eickhof and rising superstar, multiple junior World Champion Cat Ferguson, rounded out the podium in third.

Adding a heartfelt touch to the final day, home favourite Alex Dowsett signed off his professional cycling career with an inspiring win in the Derny Race. As he powered to victory, Dowsett was cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd who celebrated his farewell ride with a standing ovation, creating a memorable moment that embodied the spirit of the London 3 Day.

“The energy was incredible, and the support from the crowd was unbelievable,” said Viviani, who praised both the event’s organisation and the fans enthusiasm. Riding his only track event this winter, Elia has already committed to return in 2025.

This year’s success not only highlighted the depth of talent on display but also underscored the dedication of the cycling community and the enthusiasm for track racing in London. The seamless coordination, vibrant atmosphere, and roaring crowd have set a new standard for the event.

Plans for The London 3 Day 2025 are already underway, promising to be even bigger and better, with more races and new surprises for fans. After a stellar inaugural event, 2025 will build on this momentum, aiming to attract an even larger audience and push the boundaries of track racing events in the UK.

Stay tuned as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lee Valley VeloPark next year for the only internationally televised Madison racing in the UK, The London 3 Day 2025 – an event not to be missed!

Full results from the 2024 London 3 Day

Highlights of the London 3 Day will be shown on ITV4 this Thursday 31st October and Friday 1st November at 8pm and on ITV X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.