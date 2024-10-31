Algiax Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial of AP-325 in Chronic Neuropathic Pain

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --- Last patient out achieved- Topline data expected by end of November 2024- AP-325 is a small molecule aimed at reducing neuropathic pain by activating GABAAAlgiax Pharmaceuticals GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for neuropathic pain, today announced the successful completion of patient enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial. The study has reached its target number of participants, marking a significant milestone in the company’s research and development efforts.The company is currently in the process of data cleaning, with a database lock anticipated to occur around November 20, 2024. Algiax expects to release initial topline results from the study by the end of November 2024.Ingo Lehrke, Chief Executive Officer of Algiax Pharmaceuticals, will represent the company at two upcoming industry events in November 2024: the BIO Europe conference and the Jefferies Conference. These appearances will provide opportunities for stakeholders—including pharmaceutical companies and investors—to engage with Algiax leadership and learn more about the company’s progress.Furthermore, both Ingo Lehrke and Guido Koopmans, Chief Scientific Officer, are scheduled to attend the JP Morgan conference in San Francisco in January 2025. This event will offer an additional platform for Algiax to present the study data and engage with both pharmaceutical companies and the investment community.Algiax Pharmaceuticals remains committed to advancing its clinical program and looks forward to sharing the results of this important Phase 2 study with the scientific community and stakeholders in due course.About AP-325AP-325 is a unique small molecule designed as a pain signaling inhibitor by modulating the GABAA receptor in peripheral pain-sensing neurons (nociceptors). This approach restores spinal inhibition and reduces pain, showing dose-dependent, long-lasting efficacy in preclinical models of neuropathic pain and diabetic neuropathy. AP-325 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile without central side effects like addiction or dizziness.About AlgiaxAlgiax Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to developing long-lasting treatments for neuropathic pain by modulating GABAA signaling. Algiax’ approach is to potentiate GABA signaling using small molecules with the objective of creating a new class of pain signal inhibitors that have the potential to provide effective relief of pain without the limitations of currently available therapies, including the addictive potential of opioids. Its lead candidate, AP-325, is in Phase 2 trials, demonstrating promising disease modification and safety in early evaluations. The company also explores GABAA receptor modulation through Thioacrylamide derivatives for other chronic diseases, including diabetes.

