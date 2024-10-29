Bay-Bay Water's Purified Distilled Water is 100% Free of Uranium, Silver and Selenium

The Miami-based company offers pure, safe, and convenient distilled water for busy parents.

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay-Bay Water, a trusted provider of distilled water for baby formula and cereals, is proud to announce that its products are 100% free of uranium, silver, selenium and a wide range of other harmful contaminants. The company's purified distilled water is designed specifically with busy parents in mind, offering a safe and convenient solution for mixing baby formula and cereals on the go.

"At Bay-Bay Water, we understand that finding the purest and safest distilled water for your baby can be a daunting task, especially when you're always on the go," said Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Bay-Bay Water. "That's why we've created a product that is not only free of harmful contaminants but also comes in convenient, single-serve BPA-free bottles that you can take anywhere."

Bay-Bay Water's distillation process involves boiling, condensing, and steaming to provide the purest result. The water is first softened and then passes through a 1-micron filter to screen out any microscopic impurities. Only filtered water enters the distiller, and following the distilling process, it is stored in temperature-controlled silos until it is ready for ozone treatment and packaging.

Bay-Bay Water’s commitment to exceptional quality is evident in their meticulous production process. Each step is designed to eliminate impurities, resulting in water that is:

• 100% Free of: Chlorine, Fluoride, Pesticides, Minerals, Viruses, Mold, Fungi, Parasites, Bacteria, Lead, Chloramines, Mercury, Herbicides, Aluminum, Ammonia, Arsenic, Barium, Radium, Uranium, Silver, Selenium, Perchlorate, Cadmium, Nitrates, Nitrites, Copper, Chromium

• Distilled Through a Multi-Stage Process: Water is softened, filtered through a 1-micron filter, distilled, and stored in temperature-controlled silos before bottling.

• Ozone Treated and UV Filtered: For an extra layer of purification, each bottle receives an ozone rinse and the water used for filling is UV filtered.

• BPA-Free, Convenient Packaging: Available in 12 and 24-pack sizes of single-serve bottles, perfect for on-the-go feeding.

The company's strict quality control measures ensure that every bottle of Bay-Bay Water is pure, safe, and reliable. Filter inspections and change-outs are on a strict schedule, and ozone levels are checked every hour. Daily and hourly records of ozone levels and filter changes are mandatory.

"Our production facility follows rigorous protocols to prevent any cross-contamination," Osmay explained. "The single-serve bottles arrive wrapped in cling film and are visually inspected before being stored in a secure area. Each bottle enters an enclosed chamber for a sanitizing ozone rinse, and the purified water used to fill the bottles passes through a UV filter."

Parents across the United States trust Bay-Bay Water for their baby's formula and cereal needs. The company's products are available in 12 and 24-bottle packs, with the 24-bottle pack offering a lower per-bottle price. Customers can purchase Bay-Bay Water on Amazon and Walmart.

"The water quality is awesome," said Patrick, a satisfied customer. "My son just had a baby and him and his wife love this water for making the baby bottles on the run. Perfect size."

Jeong M Choi, another happy parent, shared, "After much research, this is literally the only water I give to my 6-month-old baby. Yes, it's a bit pricey, but I think it's worth it! As of now, not only do I use it for his formula, but I let him sip on it while eating solids."

Sandra W., a grandmother, appreciates the convenience and design of Bay-Bay Water. "Convenient and economical, beautifully designed. My daughter loved the 'baby artwork' on the bottles, and baby seems to enjoy it."

Parents across the United States looking for the purest and safest water option for their babies can trust Bay-Bay Water. Bay-Bay Water’s new portable bottles are available in convenient 12- and 24-packs at Amazon and Walmart.

For more information or to make a purchase, visit Bay-Bay Water at https://www.baybaywater.com/buy. Stay informed about the latest updates and tips on baby care by visiting the company blog at https://www.baybaywater.com/blog. For inquiries, call 1-844-5BAY-BAY / 1-844-522-9229.

About Bay-Bay Water

Bay-Bay Water (https://www.baybaywater.com/about-us) is distilled water for baby formula that you can trust. It is phosphate and fluoride-free water for babies in convenient single-serve bottles that you can take on the go. No more sterilizing breakable glass bottles or lugging around gallon-sized jugs of distilled water. Our BPA-free bottled water for formula and cereals is pure, safe, and convenient, making it the pure solution you need.

Contact Details:

Bay-Bay Water LLC

8004 NW 154th St. Suite #130

Miami Lakes, FL 33016. USA

Email: BayBayWater (at) Gmail (dot) com

1-844-5BAY-BAY / 1-844-522-9229

