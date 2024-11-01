SKYXOPS Corp. Unveils Next-Generation FinOps Platform for Cloud Cost Optimization and Management

Empowering Businesses, Government Agencies, and Cloud MSPs with Real-Time Financial Insights, Strategic Resource Management Tools, and Expert Cloud Consulting.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYXOPS Corp. Unveils Next-Generation FinOps Platform for Cloud Cost Optimization and ManagementEmpowering Businesses, Government Agencies, and Cloud MSPs with Real-Time Financial Insights, Strategic Resource Management Tools, and Expert Cloud Consulting ServicesSKYXOPS Corp., a leading provider of cloud cost optimization solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of SKYXOPS, its next-generation FinOps platform. SKYXOPS is designed to help companies, government agencies, and Cloud Managed Service Providers (MSPs) manage cloud expenses effectively, gain full visibility over resources, and achieve financial transparency. Supporting AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, SKYXOPS offers essential tools to control costs, maximize cloud investments, and redirect savings toward innovation.In addition to its powerful platform, SKYXOPS offers Cloud consulting services that include automating cost optimization, facilitating cloud migration, delivering cloud architecture and implementation support. SKYXOPS is especially beneficial for Cloud MSPs, enabling them to efficiently manage multiple customer cloud accounts from a single interface, streamline oversight, and provide cost-effective resource management for clients.“With SKYXOPS, we bring clarity and control to cloud financial management,” said Raj Natarajan, CEO of SKYXOPS Corp. “Our platform empowers organizations to make data-driven, strategic decisions about cloud spending, aligning resources with immediate financial objectives and long-term innovation goals. For Cloud MSPs, SKYXOPS offers a robust solution for managing customer environments efficiently, enhancing the value they bring to their clients.”Core Features of SKYXOPS FinOps Platform:Cloud Cost Optimization: Real-time insights and actionable cost-saving recommendations that enable organizations to monitor, control, and reduce cloud expenses while freeing up resources for reinvestment.Tag Management: Standardized tagging across multi-cloud resources, improving billing accuracy, regulatory compliance, and resource tracking.Comprehensive Inventory Visibility: A complete, up-to-date view of cloud assets that supports resource allocation, cost efficiency, and operational transparency.Integrated FinOps Support: Tools for aligning cloud expenses with budgets, enabling informed cloud investments and improved financial governance.Free Cloud Savings Analysis: A complimentary analysis to help organizations identify immediate savings opportunities and visualize cost reduction potential.Channel Partner Program:Alongside its support for direct clients and Cloud MSPs, SKYXOPS has established a Channel Partner Program to expand collaboration within the cloud ecosystem. This program offers partners exclusive access to SKYXOPS resources, training, and tools, empowering them to deliver top-tier cloud optimization solutions to their customers and broaden their service portfolios.SKYXOPS is available immediately, with a free, one-month trial for new users to experience its powerful cloud management capabilities. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.skyxops.com About SKYXOPS Corp.:Founded in 2023, SKYXOPS Corp. specializes in cloud cost optimization and FinOps solutions that help organizations streamline cloud operations, maximize profitability, and achieve strategic growth. With its AI-driven platform, expert consulting services, and comprehensive channel partner program, SKYXOPS enables effective resource management across multi-cloud environments, including AWS, GCP, and Azure.

