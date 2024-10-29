PHILIPPINES, October 29 - Press Release

October 29, 2024 Tolentino joins funeral for landslide victims in Talisay, Batangas; calls for PAGASA chief's resignation over inadequate weather forecasts Talisay, Batangas - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Tuesday personally visited the wake and joined the funeral for the twenty casualties of the massive landslide that struck Barangay Sampaloc, this town, at the height of Typhoon Kristine. In an interview with reporters, Tolentino also called for the resignation of the chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), over what he called the weather bureau's "glaring failure" to provide more precise and accurate weather forecasts, leading to devastating consequences in communities like Barangay Sampaloc. "I handled the budget for PAGASA last year, and we provided them with the modern equipment and monitoring stations they needed," the senator shared. "But here we are, dealing with the same old issues. They should be able to estimate the amount of rainfall." According to Tolentino, accurate rainfall forecasts would guide communities and help them better prepare for extreme weather events, thereby reducing disaster risks. He expressed his disappointment with the weather bureau, highlighting that he personally advocated for PAGASA's budget increase last year to improve their equipment and technology, such as Doppler radar and additional weather stations. Asked by the media whether PAGASA is just part of the country's overall disaster response, Tolentino emphasized that the government's preparations for typhoons hinge on accurate weather data from the agency. "How can we have a whole-of-government approach if PAGASA falls short in its basic duties?" he remarked. "As Typhoon Leon approaches, I'm asking PAGASA to announce specific rainfall amounts, not just storm signals. People need to know how much rain is expected, especially when it's double or triple the usual amount," Tolentino stated. "Talisay is a close neighbor of Tagaytay. I've always been here to join them because we share the same experiences and struggles. During Taal's explosion, I helped, with all humility, by initiating a housing project for the relocation of 400 families. I'm now here to join them in prayer and in bringing their dearly departed to their final resting place," concluded Tolentino, who was with Talisay Mayor Nestor Natanauan at the wake and burial of the landslide victims. Tolentino, dumamay sa landslide victims sa Talisay, Batangas; nanawagan sa pagbibitiw ng PAGASA chief dahil sa palyadong weather forecasts ng ahensya Talisay, Batangas - Personal na nakiramay si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa mga biktima ng malawakang landslide na sumalanta sa Barangay Sampaloc, bayang ito, sa kasagsagan ng bagyong Kristine. Binisita ni Tolentino ang burol at sumama sa paghahatid sa sementeryo ng 20 nasawi, na karamihan ay mga bata, kasama si Alkalde Nestor Natanauan noong Martes. Sa panayam sa media, 'di naitago ni Tolentino ang kanyang pagkadismaya sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), at sabay ding nanawagan para sa pagbibitiw ng hepe nito. Ayon sa senador, maiiwasan sana ang mga trahedya gaya ng sinapit ng Barangay Sampaloc kung nakakapagbigay ng mas malinaw at detalyadong ulat ang PAGASA, kabilang ang impormasyon kung gaano karaming ulan ang maaaring ibuhos ng bagyo. "Ako ang nag-sponsor ng badyet ng PAGASA noong isang taon at sinikap naming maibigay ang pondo para sa mga makabagong kagamitan at himpilan na kailangan nila," ayon sa senador. "Pero eto na naman tayo, kaharap ang mga lumamg problema. Nang tanungin ng mga mamamahayag kung bahagi lang ang PAGASA ng pangkabuuang paghahanda ng pamahalaan sa mga parating na bagyo, itinugon ng senador na nakasalalay ang plano at aksyon ng pamahalaan sa 'accurate weather data' na magmumula sa PAGASA. "Paano naman magkakaroon ng 'whole-of-government approach' kung palyado ang datos mula sa PAGASA?" tanong nya. "Sa pagdating ni Bagyong Leon, panawagan ko sa PAGASA na mag-anunsyo ng specific rainfall amounts. Dapat magkaroon ng mas malinaw na ideya ang mga tao kung gaano kabigat ang mangyayaring pag-ulan, kung ito ba'y doble o triple sa karaniwan, para sila ay mas makapaghanda," ani Tolentino. "Malapit na kapitbahay ng Tagaytay ang Talisay. Sa bawat kanilang pinagdadaanan ay kasama nila ako, dahil pareho kami ng mga pinagdadaanang karanasan at hamon. Noong pumutok ang Taal, 'di sa pagbubuhat ng bangko, ako'y tumulong sa pagpapagawa ng pabahay para ligtas na mailikas ang 400 pamilya. Ngayon, andito ako muli para makiramay at samahan sila sa paghahatid sa huling hantungan ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay," pagtatapos ni Tolentino.

