Western Cape Agriculture on clean audit achieved with Annual Report 2023/24

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture presented its Annual Report 2023/24 to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP).

The report highlighted that the Western Cape accounted for 51% of South Africa’s total agricultural exports in 2022. Since 2018, agriculture and agri-processing exports have increased from R63 billion to R104 billion in 2023, an annual average growth of 11%.

this period, the relative share of Western Cape agri-processing exports to Africa increased from 35% to 37%, and the relative share of primary agriculture and agri-processing to the Americas increased from 6% to 9% and 7% to 10%, respectively.

According to the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, this performance highlights the sector's importance and economic contribution to the Western Cape economy, especially through exports.

Minister Meyer said, “This is visible in markets such as China, where the wine market has struggled for the past few years, but South Africa has managed to grow and capture market share. In 2023, imports grew in volume (29,86%) and value (29,21%). South Africa has taken the second position in volumes and the first position in value out of the ten countries that China imports from. South Africa is one of only two countries to have seen growth in the Chinese market.”

The 2023/2024 budget of R978 689 was spent on, amongst others:

R126 million to promote the sustainable use and management of natural resources.

R216 million on producer support services.

R61 million to provide animal health services to prevent and control animal diseases. A further R2.5 million went towards the upgrade of the Veterinary Laboratory.

R99 million to improve agricultural production through research and technology development, focusing on mitigation and adaptation options for farmers in response to climate change.

R29 million was provided for production economics and marketing services to agri-businesses, with a further R1.1 million spent on facilitating agri-processing initiatives to grow participation in the agricultural value chain.

R61.5 million went towards education and training in agricultural skills development.

R10.8 million to enhance the socio-economic conditions of agri workers and their families.

Notable achievements include:

The Youth Development Programme of the department benefited 235 unemployed youth through internships, bursaries, and scholarships. Work-integrated learning and workplace experience were provided in the department or on farms to 213 beneficiaries, predominantly rural youth, young agricultural graduates and student interns.



The Lower Olifants River Water Users Association (LORWUA) was supported with funding to conduct preventative maintenance construction work on the aged 268 km concrete-lined canal system that supports approximately 840 farms with 12 000 ha under irrigation.



LandCare completed 35 projects in rural areas that created 1 417 job opportunities for the sector and rehabilitated 31 471 ha of agricultural land.



The Producer Support Services sub-programme delivered the following outputs: supported 13 producers in the red meat commodity, two producers in the grain commodity, and 19 black commercial farmers were supported for the reporting period. The sub-programme exceeded most of its targets due to increased support from the commodity partners.



The Extension and Advisory Services sub-programme delivered the following outputs: 26 farmers’ days were held, 4 393 producers were supported with on-farm advice, and 62 agricultural business skills audits were completed. Based on their requests, the sub-programme exceeded its targets relating to site visits, farmers’ days, and mentorship to farmers.



The Food Security sub-programme continued to roll out key interventions to support smallholders and subsistence producers (including households, community and school food garden projects). The following outputs were delivered during the reporting period: supported 3 930 households to establish food gardens; supported 41 smallholder farmers/producers with production inputs, equipment and infrastructure; supported 142 subsistence farmers, i.e. community food garden projects, and 24 school food gardens. The sub-programme held six food garden awareness-raising and promotion activities, including World Food Day 2023.



The Provincial Veterinary Laboratory (PVL) reopened on 1 April 2024, and the official launch of this upgraded 51-year-old facility was held on 6 May 2024.



The Veterinary Export Certification office issued 15 203 export certificates. The certificates confirmed that the animal or animal products exported from the Western Cape complied with South African and International food and animal industry standards determined by importing countries.

Minister Meyer congratulated Casidra on successfully implementing disaster support projects, supporting the Department with project management for comprehensive agriculture support grant (CASP), and food security projects.

