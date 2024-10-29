Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa commends launch of South Africa’s Majesties and announces an action plan to address issues raised by Kings

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa convened a three days historic engagement, marking a new chapter in our collective journey towards recognising the vital role of traditional leadership in South Africa’s democracy and service delivery.

The seventh administration committed through this meeting to a renewed partnership built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. Minister Hlabisa emphasised that CoGTA recognises traditional leaders’ invaluable contributions to South Africa’s development and acknowledges their importance in promoting cultural heritage, social cohesion, and community development.

The gathering which started on Friday, 25 October and ended today on Sunday the 27th October 2024 is a testament to CoGTA’s determination to address the historical injustices and omissions of the past, hence the commitment to work tirelessly to:

a. Strengthen the institution of traditional leadership.

b. Enhance their Majesties participation in governance.

c. Support the development of rural communities and traditional areas, as well as promote cultural heritage and social cohesion.

From the discussions, the engagement definitely marked the beginning of a new era of collaboration. This is a collaboration charectarised by a government that listens, learns, and works with the institution of traditional leadership to advance people’s lives.

Addressing the meeting, Minister highlighted the commitment of government to recognising and supporting the institution of traditional leadership, as envisioned in our Constitution. It is within this context that Minister highlighted the need to reverse the historical injustices and pledged to address the outstanding concerns in an effort to restore the dignity of this important sector.

At the heart of this meeting of their Majesties, was a commitment to reaffirm the profound and timeless role of traditional leaders as custodians of culture and traditions. Additionally, this meeting confirmed the reality that our country cannot move forward without the inputs and wisdom of the timeless institution of traditional leadership led by the Kings, Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders.

The key highlight of the three days meeting was the official establishment and launch of the Forum for South Africa’s Majesties. This structure is important to ensure seamless interface, engagement and coordination on key issues. This development is a game-changer in the advancement of the sector for the benefit of communities, especially those who reside in traditional and rural areas.

Minister Hlabisa congratulates His Majesty, Ngwenyama Makhosoke Mabhena II of Amandebele and His Majesty, Kumkani Ndamase of Amampondo ase Nyandeni on their unanimous election as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Forum for South Africa’s Majesties, respectively.

The Forum is indeed a milestone which marks a significant step forward, ensuring ongoing collaborations between their Majesties and government on matters of mutual interest and inclusive development. The primary functions of the newly established Kings Forum will include among others:

Engaging with the government and other stakeholders on policies and programmes affecting traditional communities.

Discussing matters related to the customary practices of traditional communities.

Addressing concerns raised by Kings, Queens, and Principal Traditional Leaders.

The Forum was lauded as a progressive paradigm shift by its inaugural Chairperson, His Majesty, Ngwenyama Makhosoke Mabhena II of AmaNdebele Kingship. The Forum is expected to provide guidance to government on matters related to the sector. His Majesty welcomed the Forum as an integral part of the process to renew efforts to respond positively to the issues of concern raised by traditional leaders.

In pursuit of parity and standardisation towards restoring the dignity of the institution of traditional leadership, the following are some of the Action Plan points announced by the Minister:

The establishment and launch of the Queens Forum. The collation and analysis of provincial status report on the support accorded to the Kings for benchmarking towards parity and standardization. Majesties to assist with finalisation of the Handbook for Traditional leaders. finalisation of Customary laws of succession. Capacity building for traditional leadership to give impetus to their role in the development of communities.

The adjournment of the three-day engagement culminated in the signing of a pledge as a sign of commitment to the nation. Furthermore, Minister Hlabisa reaffirmed the commitment and preparedness of government to building a prosperous South Africa supported by Majesties based on mutual respect and commitment as well as jointly agreed actions.

Minister Hlabisa, in his concluding remarks outlined a timebound roadmap that paves the way for traditional leadership to play a meaningful and invaluable role in community development, through synergised symbiotic relations with government.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Deputy President Shiphokosa Paulus Mashatile for engaging their Majesties and for addressing them in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Matters of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. It is the engagement and address of the Deputy President that further showed government’s commitment to working with and supporting Their Majesties and the entire institution of traditional leadership in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Minister Hlabisa also expressed gratitude to all Majesties for their tireless efforts in ensuring that this important timeless sector continues to serve communities, promotes social cohesion, cultural preservation, and community development. With this invaluable role, Minister urged for continued collaboration and partnership to forge a new path built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

“We commit to implementing the agreed-upon actions and we will provide regular progress updates and ensure inclusive participation from all stakeholders.

Together, we will write a new chapter in our country’s history, one that accords traditional leadership the stature it deserves and promotes a united, prosperous South Africa.”

