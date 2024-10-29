Minister Nomakhosazana Meth briefs media on first 100 days in office, 29 Oct

Minister of Employment and Labour to brief the media on the ministry first 100 days in office

28 October 2024

The Employment and Labour Minister, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will tomorrow, 29 October 2024, unpack the Ministry First 100 Days in office at the Cape Town Labour Centre, Western Cape.

Minister Meth and the Deputy Ministers, Ms. Phumzile Mgcina and Mr. Jomo Sibiya, commenced their duties shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on 3 July 2024, subsequent to the appointment of the National Government of Unity Cabinet of the 7th Administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Since their appointment, Minister Meth and the Deputy Ministers hit the ground running. The first 100 days have been eventful, with activities such as high inspection, enforcement and compliance raids, stakeholder engagement sessions, taking services to the people, acceptance of memorandum by protestors on unemployment, international engagements and more, which are accounted for in detail, in the 100 Days Ministry Report.

The media are invited to the media briefing as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time: 07:00

Venue: Cape Town Labour Centre, 22 Parade Street (Cnr. Barrack), Cape Town City Centre

To RSVP:

Mr. Siyabulela Dzanibe on 072 028 1072 or email: Siyabulela.Dzanibe@labour.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205

