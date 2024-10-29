Minister Nomakhosazana Meth briefs media on first 100 days in office, 29 Oct
Minister of Employment and Labour to brief the media on the ministry first 100 days in office
28 October 2024
The Employment and Labour Minister, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will tomorrow, 29 October 2024, unpack the Ministry First 100 Days in office at the Cape Town Labour Centre, Western Cape.
Minister Meth and the Deputy Ministers, Ms. Phumzile Mgcina and Mr. Jomo Sibiya, commenced their duties shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on 3 July 2024, subsequent to the appointment of the National Government of Unity Cabinet of the 7th Administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Since their appointment, Minister Meth and the Deputy Ministers hit the ground running. The first 100 days have been eventful, with activities such as high inspection, enforcement and compliance raids, stakeholder engagement sessions, taking services to the people, acceptance of memorandum by protestors on unemployment, international engagements and more, which are accounted for in detail, in the 100 Days Ministry Report.
The media are invited to the media briefing as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Time: 07:00
Venue: Cape Town Labour Centre, 22 Parade Street (Cnr. Barrack), Cape Town City Centre
To RSVP:
Mr. Siyabulela Dzanibe on 072 028 1072 or email: Siyabulela.Dzanibe@labour.gov.za
Media enquiries:
Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson
Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za
Mobile: 072 737 2205
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.