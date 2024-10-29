Limpopo presents five-year programme to President Cyril Ramaphosa, 1 Nov

The Limpopo Provincial Executive Council, led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, will on Friday 01 November 2024 host President Cyril Ramaphosa on a visit to Limpopo Province.

The Provincial Executive Council will present to the President its five-year programme in alignment with government priorities of the 7th administration. The President will be joined by 17 Ministers and two Deputy Ministers.

The meeting will also discuss various service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

The meeting will take place as follows:

Date : Friday, 01 November 2024

Time : 09h00 (media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue : Polokwane Municipality Council Chamber

