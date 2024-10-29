Submit Release
North West Legislature meets Office of the Premier on investment and employment creation and local fovernment interventions, 29 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will hold a virtual oversight meeting with the Office of the Premier over the Investment and employment creation initiatives in the North West Province as well as the local government interventions in municipalities. The investment and employment creation initiatives include the Gas and Electricity plans in the Dr. K Kaunda District; Mega and Smart Cities; Engineering faculty in Rustenburg; Dick Montshioa and Pilanesburg Airports; Taung Irrigation Scheme; 29 water and sanitation projects; 7(seven) roads; Wi-fi hotspots (Zeerust/Rustenburg/Kopfontein); Nelson Mandela Road Phase 2; Labour Activation Programme.

The department was also asked to brief the Committee on a report on the pre-emptive implementation of Section 139(5) and 154 of the Constitution to assist municipalities in order to meet Financial Recovery and to support governance.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date              : Tuesday, 29 October 2024  
Time             : 17h00 – 20h00
Venue           : Virtual Meeting    

Members of the Media who would like to attend the virtual meeting can contact Mr. Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.
 

