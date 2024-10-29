Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Disaster Management Contingency Arrangements

Disaster Management Contingency Arrangements for the Summer Season in South Africa

Thank you for joining us today as we present South Africa’s readiness for the upcoming summer season and our proactive measures for disaster preparedness. As indicated by the Programme Director, we will also receive detailed presentations from the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) and the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which will provide deeper insights into our strategies and plans for effectively managing potential disasters.

With the growing risks posed by natural hazards such as floods, heatwaves, veld fires, and droughts, our communities, infrastructure, and economy face significant threats. While the pressing realities of climate change have exacerbated some of these risks, others are unfortunately man-made, stemming from unsustainable practices and inadequate planning. We believe that recognising these risks is the first step towards addressing them comprehensively.

While we are all too familiar with the impacts of floods, droughts, and fires in our country, we must also acknowledge that emerging hazards require our attention. The NDMC will elaborate on these risks, shedding light on how they have evolved and what we must do to mitigate their effects. Given the continued negative impact of these hazards on the lives of South Africans, we understand that it cannot be business as usual. We understand that we must act decisively to safeguard the well-being of all citizens and protect our vulnerable communities.

Current state of affairs

Response and Relief Efforts

Just last week, we witnessed devastating floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. These floods have resulted not only in tragic loss of life but also in severe displacement, leaving many families without homes and essential support systems. We wish to take this opportunity to convey our deepest condolences to the families affected by these calamities. Their grief serves as a painful reminder of the human cost of such disasters and highlights the urgency of our preparedness efforts.

Implementation of relief measures is underway in all the affected areas, particularly the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as one of the most affected. These relief measures are a collaborative effort by the organs of state, private sector, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individuals with the focus on housing the displaced households in temporary evacuation facilities, providing hot meals, food parcels, blankets, mattresses as well as psychosocial support to the affected. Damage assessments are underway to establish the extent of the damages and required interventions.

As CoGTA has been working tirelessly with disaster management structures, including the Provincial Disaster Management Center, to coordinate the response efforts to the recent heavy rains. We are also working closely with municipalities, the provincial government, and other stakeholders to ensure that affected communities receive the necessary support, including food, shelter, and other essential services. The department will continue to monitor the situation and support affected communities. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector, and individuals who continue to demonstrate the spirit of Ubuntu by providing support to the affected communities. Your efforts and generous contributions do not go unnoticed.

Disaster Management funds

We acknowledge the challenges faced by the country in funding disaster interventions, mainly due to increased disaster damages, fiscal deficit, and competing priorities. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) currently

engages National Treasury on other funding mechanisms to ensure sustainability.

This requires the private sector and all relevant stakeholders to come on board. With the increasing number of disasters across the country in 2023/24, the Department submitted a funding request to the National Treasury to support the affected organs of the state with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure. We wish to assure all those affected and South Africans in general that we remain committed to partnering with local and national entities to strengthen disaster preparedness and response and rebuild communities.

Review of the disaster management system

The department is also leading the review of the country’s Disaster Management system to address the challenges encountered, particularly capacity and resource constraints across the spheres, to increase agility in the function, particularly in addressing the delays in undertaking assessments and implementing interventions by the organs of state. Currently, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) plays a pivotal role in supporting municipalities with capacity constraints.

The summer season

As we prepare for the summer season, it is important that we collectively take the necessary measures to enhance our disaster readiness. We hope that today’s discussions will illuminate our comprehensive strategies and ensure that we are equipped

to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergencies that may arise.

Through our collaboration with key role players, we are committed to building resilience within our communities and fortifying our infrastructure against the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events. Together, we can work towards a safer, more prepared South Africa. In response, we have prepared the disaster management contingency plans by facilitating the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) as guided by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) summer seasonal outlook.

Key highlights of our plans include:

Enhanced Early Warning Systems: At the core of our preparedness is enhancing early warning systems. We have strengthened our collaboration with the SAWS to ensure accurate, timely weather warnings reach every corner of our country, especially vulnerable communities. By providing early information about potential hazards like thunderstorms, flash floods, lightning, and heat waves, we empower citizens to take necessary precautions and protect their lives and properties. Early warnings and early

action are the most effective means of saving lives.

Seasonal Climate Forecast: The SAWS forecast predicts wetter conditions in some areas and above-normal temperatures nationwide. To bring everyone on board, the SAWS will give a detailed presentation on this forecast.

Multi-Sectoral Approach: Disaster management involves collective efforts from the government, the private sector, and NGOs, ensuring an inclusive response. Search and rescue contingency planning is critical for efficiently responding to situations where

individuals are lost or in immediate danger.

We are working with and collaborating with local emergency services, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South African Search & Rescue (SASAR), and community volunteers. This is crucial to streamline

operations and reduce response times. In partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), we have initiated redistributing unused firefighting vehicles to bolster municipal firefighting capabilities, ensuring local services are better equipped for the challenges of the summer season.

Proactive Contingency Planning: The department coordinated the preparation of multihazard contingency plans by all provinces through the respective Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs) to ensure a state of readiness within the country. The

Administrative and Political structures are operational across the spheres. I am facilitating the Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management (ICDM), consisting of political leadership across the spheres to deliberate and provide strategic support on disaster management-related issues within our respective legislated mandates.

Joint Operation Centres are activated across provinces to coordinate rapid responses to emergencies. Municipal fire services have engaged closely with Provincial, Municipal, and District Disaster Management Centres to enhance their readiness through early

warning systems, improved inter-agency communication, and pre-positioning firefighting resources in high-risk areas. In terms of veld fires – we understand that veld fires remain a significant threat, particularly in rural and agricultural areas. Fire services have

implemented proactive measures, including enhanced maintenance of firebreaks and coordination with local Fire Protection Associations (FPAs) to mitigate veld fire risks.

Contingencies for special risks, such as hazardous materials incidents, involve trained hazardous materials (HAZMAT) teams equipped to handle chemical spills, toxic releases, and other hazardous events. Search and rescue units are prepared for deployment to locate and assist victims during major incidents.

Public Awareness Campaigns: We are educating citizens on how to protect themselves and their communities from natural hazards and call on you as members of the media to work with us in this regard. Disaster management should not be the role of only government, everyone has a role to play. Recognising the high vulnerabilities associated with informal settlements, fire services are actively conducting community awareness campaigns, distributing fire safety materials, and maintaining community-based rapid response teams for immediate intervention.

We urgently call on all citizens to remain vigilant and responsive to the guidance, warnings and safety tips of SAWS, disaster management officials and relevant authorities. These warnings and the safety tips we share are not just routine, they are critical and could mean the difference between life and death in moments of crisis. The safety of our communities is our highest priority, and we plead with everyone to take these calls seriously. By staying informed and prepared, you protect yourself and contribute to the resilience of your neighbours and loved ones.

Summer season and initiation

An equally important task is preparing for the summer customary initiation season, which begins in December. To uphold the integrity of this significant tradition, we emphasise that the safety and well-being of all initiates must be prioritised, as prescribed by the Customary Initiation Act, 2021.

This legislation established the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) and Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PIOCs), which work collaboratively with traditional leaders, parents, and communities to monitor initiation practices and ensure they comply with legal and health standards. The Act is a vital tool for eliminating abuse and dangerous practices, aiming to safeguard young initiates through clearly defined norms and safety protocols.

With the forecast of extreme summer heat, we urge that all initiates undergo pre-season health checks, stay hydrated, and have access to medical care as necessary. To further protect our youth, initiation schools must secure parental consent, comply with health guidelines, and register at least three months before each initiation season. We call on all South Africans to work with us and play their part by reporting Illegal schools to law enforcement to prevent the exploitation and endangerment of young initiates. This summer season, we call upon all stakeholders to act responsibly and ensure our youth experience this tradition with dignity, safety, and respect for cultural heritage.

In conclusion, while the risks posed by the upcoming summer season are significant, we face them with a solid plan, a unified response, and a deep commitment. The path to resilience is paved with collaboration, preparedness, and dedication. Together, we will overcome the challenges ahead and emerge more robust as a nation to face and mitigate climate change effects that we are experiencing.

I thank you.