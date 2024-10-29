Eire Gulf Announces New Managing Director for UAE Ahead of Upcoming Saudi Office Expansion

Eire Gulf UAE Managing Director, Douglas Drummond

Douglas Drummond joins the successful fit-out firm as it continues to expand its regional influence

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interiors fit-out company Eire Gulf has announced the appointment of Douglas Drummond as the company’s new Managing Director for the UAE. Douglas joins the team with over 20 years of international experience in the design and fit-out sector, including 10 years in the UAE working for the global design practice Perkins & Will, followed by his most recent role as Managing Director of the design & build firm Horton Interiors.The appointment coincides with a pivotal time for the Irish-owned firm, currently celebrating its fifteenth year of operations in the UAE. In 2022, after acquiring its own joinery facility in Dubai Industrial City, Eire Gulf expanded into Saudi Arabia. After two successful years in the Kingdom, the company is now moving its 30-member team to a new, larger facility in Riyadh's Tulip Square, which is set to open in October 2024.Commenting on his new role, Douglas Drummond, Managing Director of Eire Gulf UAE, said: “I was eager to join Eire Gulf at such an exciting time. The company has already established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality fit-outs, and with our ongoing expansion plans, I’m looking forward to helping the team continue to grow into one of the region’s best known and trusted build partners.”Patrick Dowling, Founder of Eire Gulf added: “Douglas stands out for his in-depth fit-out expertise, design background and regional success. We are delighted to have him on board to lead the team and help maximise the many opportunities in both the UAE and KSA market.”Eire Gulf has a skilled team of over 100 professionals in the UAE, specialising in a diverse range of projects sectors, including education, commercial workplace, F&B, and luxury residential. Recent highlights include Horizon International School in Jumeirah, Snapchat’s new office in Internet City, Nobu by The Beach at The Royal Atlantis, and a sophisticated mansion renovation in Jumeirah Islands.About Eire GulfEire Gulf was established in 2009 and is experienced in executing educational, commercial workplace, F&B, and luxury residential fit-outs in both the UAE and KSA. With a dedicated 8,000sqf joinery production facility and specialist in-house MEP teams, it is committed to creating exceptional spaces for their clients and customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.