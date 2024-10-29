PM Modi inaugurates Bharatmata Sarovar with Savji Dholakia and dignitaries, symbolising a commitment to sustainable development. Savji Dholakia and his brothers guide PM Modi through Bharatmata Sarovar, showcasing Dholakia Foundation's dedication to water conservation for India. Savji and Ghanshyam Dholakia give a symbolic peacock to PM Modi, celebrating the occasion with India’s national bird. Prime Minister Modi and Savji Dholakia on stage at Bharatmata Sarovar’s inauguration, marking a milestone in rural sustainability. PM Modi at the HK Hub inauguration in 2017, waving to supporters, highlighting his enduring relationship with Hari Krishna Exports.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala, Gujarat, on October 28, 2024, marking a historic milestone for rural development and water conservation in India. This monumental project, envisioned by Padma Shri Savji Dholakia and executed by the Dholakia Foundation, represents a major leap toward sustainable water management for future generations while paying homage to India’s rich heritage and war heroes.

Bharatmata Sarovar: A Tribute to the Nation and its Heroes

With a water capacity exceeding 941 million liters, the Bharatmata Sarovar is an example of India’s commitment to water conservation and sustainable rural development. In addition to serving as a vital water reservoir, the site features a War Memorial, honoring the bravery of 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients. This dual-purpose initiative reflects the deep-rooted values of patriotism and environmental stewardship, combining the reverence for Bharat Mata with a tribute to the nation’s valiant soldiers.

A Warm Welcome from the Dholakia Family

Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Dr. Savji Dholakia, , and his brothers—Himmat, Tulsi, and Ghanshyam Dholakia—who guided him through the site. The visit was deeply significant for Savji Dholakia, as it symbolised the fruition of years of hard work, transforming once barren land into a thriving, sustainable landscape.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi and esteemed dignitaries toured the nearby Hare Krishna Sarovar before officially inaugurating the Bharatmata Sarovar. Speaking on the importance of the project, the Prime Minister remarked, "The Bharatmata Sarovar represents a remarkable synergy between communities, industries, and government efforts to foster sustainable practices in rural development. It stands as a symbol of our enduring commitment to preserving India’s precious water resources for the generations to come."

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister and the Dholakia family visited Table Point, where they admired the plantation of 50,000 organic mango trees, underscoring the foundation’s dedication to reforestation and sustainable agriculture.

Virtual Inaugurations: Expanding the Impact

The event also marked the virtual inauguration of five additional village lakes and the rejuvenation of four major rivers—Saraswati, Gagadiya, Kalwa, and Ghelo. These initiatives, spearheaded by the Dholakia Foundation and Mission River worldwide, significantly advance India's water conservation efforts and complement the Prime Minister’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Addressing the significance of these initiatives, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Projects like Bharatmata Sarovar are lifelines for rural India. They ensure water security, protect our natural heritage, and set new benchmarks for sustainable development."

A Personal Connection and Shared Vision

The Bharatmata Sarovar holds deep personal significance for both Prime Minister Modi and Savji Dholakia. The Prime Minister recalled a heartfelt promise made during a previous visit to Dudhala when he vowed to return and enjoy a traditional meal of rotlo prepared by Savji Dholakia’s mother, Fuliba. This moment not only symbolises their longstanding bond but also reflects the shared vision of creating a self-reliant and sustainable India.

Hari Krishna Exports has long shared a special connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has influenced the company in several meaningful ways. In 2017, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the HK Hub Facility, planting a "Tree of Progress" that continues to symbolise the company's growth and sustainability efforts. During the same event, Modi Ji also honored HK employees, reflecting his deep commitment to the nation’s workforce. The following year, in 2018, he participated in the company's Skilled Incentive Ceremony in Surat and Mumbai, where he honored 1,700 employees. It was his encouragement that led the company to offer Diwali gifts such as cars, homes, and jewelry to its workforce, further highlighting the Prime Minister’s belief in employee welfare and economic empowerment.

Hari Krishna Exports: A Commitment to a Greener Future

For Hari Krishna Exports, this event reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, both in the diamond industry and beyond. Over the past three decades, the company has led the way in ethical business practices and environmental conservation, aligning closely with Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a greener and more self-sufficient India.

"The Bharatmata Sarovar is the realisation of a dream to serve the earth and the people who depend on it. With the Prime Minister’s support, we are taking a significant step toward creating a sustainable future for generations to come.", Savji Dholakia concluded.

