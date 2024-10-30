Advanced Genomics APAC Joins Forces with Compass Bioinformatics to Advance Rare Disease and Cancer Diagnostics

Advanced Genomics APAC partners with Compass Bioinformatics to enhance NGS technology, advancing precision diagnostics for rare diseases and cancer in APAC.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Genomics APAC recently announced a strategic alliance with Compass Bioinformatics Inc. , focused on expanding the applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the fields of rare disease and cancer diagnostics. This partnership will target market growth in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Australasia region, accelerating access to precision medicine for a wider audience.In the realm of rare disease diagnostics, whole-exome sequencing (WES) stands as a foundational approach for pinpointing hereditary disorders. Leveraging Advanced Genomics APAC’s specialized Cell3™ Target: Nexome Panel, optimized to capture pathogenic variants effectively, and combined with Compass Bioinformatics’ advanced InheriNextanalytical software, this collaboration offers an end-to-end, streamlined diagnostic solution—from library preparation through to high-precision data interpretation—supporting medical teams in achieving faster, more accurate diagnoses.Since its introduction in 2020, Compass Bioinformatics’ InheriNextplatform has been instrumental in over 3,500 rare disease diagnoses, achieving regulatory accolades such as U.S. FDA Class I Medical Device clearance, Taiwan TFDA’s stringent QMS certification, and ISO 13485 quality standards. By uniting Advanced Genomics APAC’s robust Cell3™ Target: Nexome with the power of Compass Bioinformatics’ data analysis platform, this partnership aims to elevate diagnostic efficiency across healthcare institutions in the APAC region. For patients with rare diseases, who often face diagnostic delays exceeding six years and where over 80% of cases are genetic, this partnership promises to shorten diagnosis time significantly, delivering faster and more precise care.Andy Chang, General Manager of Advanced Genomics APAC, remarked, "This partnership presents an opportunity to deepen Nexome’s integration within the APAC diagnostic landscape, especially in advancing rare disease and cancer diagnostics. We believe this will have far-reaching impacts on enhancing patient quality of life."Ping-Cheng Hsiung, General Manager of Compass Bioinformatics, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Advanced Genomics APAC. Our synergy in both technological advancement and market expansion will empower more healthcare providers to harness cutting-edge genomic diagnostics, boosting both accuracy and efficiency."In the months ahead, the two companies plan to roll out services and present the outcomes of this collaboration to healthcare professionals across the APAC region, furthering the advancement of rare disease and oncology diagnostics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.