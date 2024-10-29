PM Narendra Modiji Inaugurates Bharatmata Sarovar – A Visionary Project by Savji Dholakia

The Bharatmata Sarovar, a symbol of water sustainability, was inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi in Dudhala, marking a significant milestone in the region’s development. Padma Shri Savji Dholakia personally overseeing the ongoing lake restoration projects in Dudhala, driving forward the mission of water conservation and community empowerment. A striking before-and-after comparison showcasing the incredible restoration of the Gagadiya River revitalised under the Dholakia Foundation's initiatives. As part of its annual Diwali tradition, Hari Krishna Exports gifts its employees with cars, flats, and jewelry, symbolising its commitment to employee welfare and appreciation. Savji Dholakia advocates for water conservation and tree plantation for a sustainable future.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On an inspiring day underscoring India's dedication to water conservation, sustainability, and rural growth, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala, Gujarat. This visionary project, led by Padma Shri Savji Dholakia, D.Sc., through the Dholakia Foundation, addresses the urgent challenge of water scarcity in Gujarat’s drought-prone regions. Bharatmata Sarovar stands as a symbol of national pride, honoring both India’s heritage and her brave soldiers.

A Tribute to Bharat Mata and the Heroes of India

The Bharatmata Sarovar, with a massive water storage capacity of over 941 million liters, is beyond just a reservoir. Situated alongside its banks is a War Memorial, dedicated to the valor and sacrifice of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, whose bravery and dedication to the nation have been immortalised. The Sarovar pays homage to Bharat Mata, representing the soul of India, while also addressing one of the most pressing challenges of the modern world—water scarcity.

Prime Minister Modiji, during the inauguration ceremony, reflected on the importance of this project, saying Bharatmata Sarovar is a shining example of how communities, industries, and the government can come together to drive sustainable development. He believes that this project represents a commitment not just to conserving water, but also to honoring the sacrifices made by our soldiers for the nation.

The Man Behind the Mission: Savji Dholakia, D.Sc.

Padma Shri awardee Shri Savji Dholakia, renowned philanthropist and founder of Hari Krishna Exports, is the visionary leader behind Bharatmata Sarovar. Known for his transformative work in employee welfare and environmental conservation, Savji Dholakia’s impact extends far beyond the diamond industry. His foundation, the Dholakia Foundation, has been at the forefront of pioneering projects aimed at rural upliftment and environmental sustainability, with Bharatmata Sarovar being one of his crowning achievements.

As the Prime Minister toured the site, Savji Dholakia and his brothers Himmat, Tulsi, and Ghanshyam Dholakia, along with the second generation leaders, proudly showcased the years of dedication and hard work that culminated in this extraordinary transformation. Savji Dholakia, reflecting on the occasion, stated, "This is a dream realised. A dream of creating a sustainable future for our next generations and a tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation."

Aligning with National and Global Sustainability Goals

Bharatmata Sarovar complements PM Modi’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Namami Gange initiatives, demonstrating a public-private partnership for sustainability. The Dholakia Foundation’s campaigns, including MissionRiver and Mission102030 (aiming to conserve 100 billion liters of water and plant 30 million trees), align with India’s broader goals for water security.

Modi also inaugurated five village lakes—Sanosara, Chittal, Ransiki, Khajuri, and Rasnal—and announced the restoration of four rivers: Gagadiya, Kalva, Sarasvati, and Ghela. These projects showcase the scalability of the Dholakia Foundation's conservation strategies. The transformation of the Gagadiya River, previously barren, now storing 15 billion liters of water after rainfall, stands as a testament to these efforts. Rivers once dormant are now flowing due to soil rehabilitation and ecological revitalisation.

A Personal Bond and Shared Mission

For Dholakia, the inauguration reflects a personal connection, as PM Modi honored a promise to return to Dudhala for a traditional meal prepared by Dholakia’s mother, Fuliba. This humble tradition underscores the values of community, respect, and resilience that guide Dholakia’s work.

Hari Krishna Exports: Championing Sustainability

Under Dholakia’s leadership, Hari Krishna Exports has set industry standards in sustainable practices, responsible business, and corporate social responsibility. Initiatives like Fuliba Sarovar and Bharatmata Sarovar underscore the company’s commitment to environmental care and employee welfare, establishing it as a leader in corporate generosity and sustainability.

Reflecting on the global significance of Bharatmata Sarovar, Dholakia noted, “This project demonstrates what we can achieve when prioritising nature and innovative solutions that serve both the environment and our communities.”

Why This Matters

The inauguration of Bharatmata Sarovar not only elevates rural India but also serves as a global inspiration for sustainable water management. Through these pioneering efforts, Savji Dholakia has placed Dudhala on the map as a symbol of environmental and social progress, paving the way for communities worldwide to tackle pressing environmental issues.

About the Dholakia Foundation

Founded by Padma Shri Savji Dholakia, the Dholakia Foundation is dedicated to water conservation, environmental sustainability, and rural development. Flagship programs like Mission102030 and Mission River Worldwide are aimed at water body restoration, large-scale tree planting, and fostering sustainable practices.

To join this impactful journey, visit Dholakia Foundation's Official Website. Together, we can make a lasting difference in water conservation and environmental sustainability for future generations.

