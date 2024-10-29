TIGHITCO AWARDED MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-PLATFORM CONTRACT FROM BOEING COMMERICAL

This long-term agreement with Boeing Commercial represents a significant milestone for TIGHITCO Latin America,” — Humberto Santiago, VP/COO of TIGLA

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, is pleased to announce that its Insulation Products Group, TIGHITCO Latin America, has been awarded a long-term follow-on agreement from Boeing Commercial. This agreement covers essential safety products, sheet metal assemblies, and spares for the 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, and 787 models. The multi-year agreement runs through 2028, with an estimated value of $82M.The recently finalized agreement solidifies TIGHITCO's ongoing partnership with Boeing Commercial and highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality and reliable products. TIGHITCO has a long-standing relationship with Boeing and has been a trusted supplier for many years. This new agreement further strengthens the partnership and demonstrates Boeing's confidence in TIGHITCO's capabilities."We are excited to have received this long-term agreement from Boeing Commercial," said Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO. "This further demonstrates our commitment to building strong partnerships with industry leaders. We look forward to applying our manufacturing expertise to this program and are eager to deliver outstanding results."TIGHITCO's thermal insulated safety products and sheet metal assemblies are critical components for ensuring the functionality of Boeing's aircraft. TIGHITCO Latin America's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and highly skilled workforce enable them to produce top-quality products that meet the strict standards of the aviation industry.“This long-term agreement with Boeing Commercial represents a significant milestone for TIGHITCO Latin America,” said Humberto Santiago, VP/COO of TIGLA. “It reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality parts and assemblies for all Boeing Commercial platforms. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services to Boeing and look forward to our continued partnership.”For more information about TIGHITCO, Inc. and its Insulation Products Group, please visit www.TIGHITCO.com About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

