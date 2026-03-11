TIGHITCO Announces FAA Part 145 Approval for Chinook Swashplate Overhaul Services, Expanding Commercial Operator Support

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, Inc. announced today that its MRO division, Overhaul Support Services (OSS), is now FAA Part 145 approved to perform overhaul of Chinook swashplates for commercial operators. This milestone expands the company’s sustainment capabilities beyond the CH-47 military program to support the global fleet of commercially operated Chinook heavy-lift helicopters.Building on its previously awarded U.S. Army CH-47 swashplate overhaul program, TIGHITCO now offers a comprehensive overhaul solution for both military and civil operators. Commercial Chinook aircraft play a critical role in demanding missions worldwide, including aerial firefighting, infrastructure development, energy support, disaster response, and humanitarian operations.“The FAA Part 145 approval represents a significant advancement in our MRO capabilities and reinforces our commitment to supporting mission-critical aircraft across both defense and commercial markets,” said Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO. “The Chinook remains one of the world’s most versatile heavy-lift platforms, and we are proud to provide operators with a trusted, high-quality overhaul solution that enhances reliability, safety, and operational readiness.”The Chinook is widely recognized for its durability and performance in extreme operating environments. Swashplates are flight-critical components that require precise overhaul and rigorous quality control to ensure continued safe operation. TIGHITCO’s OSS facility has invested in specialized tooling, engineering expertise, and advanced inspection processes to overhaul these complex assemblies to the highest standards.“Achieving FAA approval validates the strength of our quality systems, technical expertise, and workforce,” said Shawn Hawks, Vice President and General Manager. “We have worked diligently to develop the processes and capabilities required to support these critical components, and we look forward to serving commercial operators who depend on maximum aircraft availability and mission readiness.”All overhaul work will be performed at TIGHITCO’s Overhaul Support Services MRO facility in East Granby, Connecticut, which features state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained technicians, and robust quality systems compliant with FAA, military, and industry requirements.This approval supports TIGHITCO’s broader strategy to expand high-value maintenance, repair, and overhaul services while providing full lifecycle sustainment for complex aerospace components across government, OEM, and commercial customers worldwide.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

