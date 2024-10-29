Gauteng Legislature hosts Senior Citizen Sector Parliament, 29 Oct
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 host the annual Senior Citizen Sector Parliament.
This year’s Senior Citizen Sector Parliament will provide a platform for senior citizens of Gauteng to directly engage with both the GPL and the Gauteng Provincial Government on various service delivery and social empowerment issues affecting them.
The Sector Parliament further aims to empower Senior Citizens to have a say in matters of governance as stipulated in the Older Persons Act (Act 13 of 2006).
It also an opportunity to embrace the Senior Citizens’ role in all political, social, economic and cultural discourse of society.
The Senior Citizens’ Parliament is scheduled to convene as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Khutsong Recreation Centre (Carletonville)
For more information please contact:
Mr Thabo Moloja
Cell: 083 212 6594
Mr Abe Mokoka
Cell: 079 882 5425
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.