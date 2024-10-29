2024 Caregiver of the Year Embodies Care and Compassion

Angela Chavez, Gold Star Home Care, Glendale, AZ - 2024 Caregiver of the Year Winner Home Care Association of America logo

An Arizona Caregiver = Best Friend

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) recognized Angela Chavez, a caregiver with Gold Star Home Care in Glendale, AZ, as the 2024 National Caregiver of the Year during the organization’s National Home Care Conference in Seattle/Bellevue, WA. Chavez was selected as the top home care aide from 500 nominees from all 50 states."Congratulations to Angela Chavez on winning the 2024 National Caregiver of the Year award! Her unwavering dedication, compassion, and skill set her apart as a true leader in our industry. Angela exemplifies the spirit of caregiving, consistently going above and beyond to enrich the lives of those she serves. We are proud to celebrate her remarkable achievements and the positive impact she has made with her clients and in her community," said HCAOA CEO Jason Lee.Rebecca Rangel, Owner of Gold Star Home Care, who nominated Chavez for the national award, said, “Angela has the skill, experience, and heart to work with any client she is paired with—going 150% above and beyond expectations! Our agency regularly receives calls from community partners singing her praises, and they feel privileged to work with such an amazing person.” ABC15 Arizona recognized Angela in a news segment as an unsung hero highlighting her new title as the 2024 Caregiver of the Year. The segment highlights her special bond with her client, which she has been caring for over two years – helping her get to doctor appointments, improve her health, and reconnect with family. This client feels she can live her most fabulous life at home because of Angela.Rangel agrees, “Without Angela, this senior wouldn't be thriving as she is today—independent and joyful in her own space. Angela often spends holidays with her client and encourages social gatherings, ensuring she enjoys the companionship she needs. Their bond is truly special; Angela has guided her client in making positive changes for her well-being. It's a relationship that means as much to Angela as it does to her client."Lee said, “Nearly 81 million people in the U.S. will be 65 years older by 2024; HCAOA continues to advocate for broader access to home care services for older Americans, those with disabilities, and our nation’s Veterans. HCAOA outlined a number of key priorities related to building and maintaining a robust workforce in its Workforce Crisis Report drafted in partnership with industry partners, including recruitment and retention practices for caregivers like Angela. According to the 2024 Activated Insights Benchmarking Report, home care providers reported an almost 80% annual turnover rate for caregivers. This is an area of great concern not only for home care providers but also for consumers and families who rely on care at home. We must ensure that there are enough caregivers to meet the growing demand for in-home care and services – it is one of our highest-priority policy positions.” Click here for information on the other finalists and nominees for the 2024 Caregiver of the Year Award.IMAGE LINK: Angela Chavez, 2024 Caregiver of the Year,VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/0CXh0BIkFeU About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,300 agencies across the United States.

