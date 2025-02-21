The Beating Heart of Home Care: HCAOA Celebrates National Caregivers Day

HCAOA logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) proudly recognizes National Caregivers Day. This day is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the compassionate caregivers who support individuals nationwide.HCAOA takes great pride in honoring professional caregivers each year during the HCAOA National Home Care Conference with the Caregiver of the Year Award. Last year, Angela Chavez, a caregiver with Gold Star Home Care in Glendale, AZ, was named the 2024 Caregiver of the Year. She was among more than 500 nominees from all 50 states. Chavez has worked with one of her clients for over two years, and her client says she is able to live her most fabulous life in her home because of the care provided by Angela. This is a testament to the selflessness and dedication so many caregivers provide to those in their care."As we celebrate National Caregivers Day, we take a moment to recognize the invaluable contributions of those who care for older individuals, veterans, and individuals with disabilities," said Jason Lee, HCAOA CEO. "These caregivers are not only providing vital day-to-day assistance but also offering emotional support and making a difference in the lives of so many. Their compassion and commitment should be honored every day, but especially today."HCAOA is incredibly supportive of the dedicated and compassionate caregivers and those served by them. Unfortunately, the current caregiver workforce shortage impacts the ability of many individuals and families to find in-home care support, and it puts a heavy burden on existing caregivers to support the overwhelming number of individuals in need. One of HCAOA's top policy priorities in addressing this issue is streamlining the EB-3 visa process . The EB-3 visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for non-temporary, unskilled labor, including caregiving. It can help fill the gap in the caregiver workforce to ensure individuals receive the care they need in the comfort of their home. HCAOA also has proposed a new home care visa . This temporary visa will address specific industry needs while maintaining a clear boundary between temporary work and long-term immigration status."National Caregivers Day is a call to action," continued Lee. "We must continue working toward a future where there is a robust caregiver workforce, particularly when the elderly population is increasing exponentially, and the family caregiver ratio continues to decline. Setting the foundation for a strong caregiver workforce is essential to ensure that people can receive necessary and quality care in the comfort of their own homes both now and in the many years ahead.”HCAOA encourages everyone to recognize the caregivers in their lives through a simple thank you or by supporting policies that help ensure caregivers are supported for their critical role in society.

