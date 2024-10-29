Montgomery County Council Meets on Oct. 29 to Vote on FY26 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits

MARYLAND, October 29 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 28, 2024

Also on Oct. 29: Council will hold public hearings at 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m., and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Andrew Friedson and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Veterans Day and Operation Greenlight for Veterans. The second, presented by Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Sidney Katz, Kristin Mink, Gabe Albornoz and County Executive Elrich, will recognize the 20th anniversary of the Montgomery County Police Department’s (MCPD) Autism and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Unit.

At 1:15 p.m., an additional proclamation, presented by Councilmembers Evan Glass, Marilyn Balcombe and Council Vice President Kate Stewart, will recognize Energy Action Month. At 1:50 p.m., a proclamation presented by Council President Friedson will recognize Art on the Walls and celebrate Montgomery College student artists.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Bill 25-24, Contracts and Procurement - Prohibition Against Human Trafficking – Enforcement

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Luedtke will introduce Bill 25-24, Contracts and Procurement - Prohibition Against Human Trafficking – Enforcement, which would require procurement bids and proposals to include certifications of compliance with human trafficking laws. In addition, Bill 25-24 would prohibit County contractors and subcontractors from violating human trafficking laws and require County contractors and subcontractors to make certain disclosures regarding human trafficking charges, claims or violations. The bill would authorize debarment and other remedies for noncompliance with the law. The purpose of Bill 25-24 is to prohibit the County from working with contractors or subcontractors found to have violated state or federal human trafficking laws and establish meaningful penalties for active contractors found in violation of these laws.

Council President Friedson, Council Vice President Stewart and Councilmember Katz are cosponsors of Bill 25-24. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Consent Calendar

Proposed Closed Session

The Council intends to meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, State Government Article Section 3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees or officials.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

FY26 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on spending control limits for WSSC Water’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Budget. WSSC Water’s spending control limits process was established in April 1994 by both the Montgomery County Council and the Prince George’s County Council. The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee held meetings on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 to review the FY26 WSSC Water spending control limits and discuss FY26 rate increase scenarios. The goal of the spending control limits process is to reconcile both Council’s actions by Nov. 1 of each year, so that WSSC Water can build the approved limits into its upcoming operating budget public hearing draft document, which will be released for public comment by Jan. 15, 2025. WSSC Water’s operating budget request will be formally transmitted to both counties by March 1.

