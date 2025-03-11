Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on March 10 at 2:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 7, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 7, 2025—On Monday, March 10 at 3 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters and highlight the Council’s proclamation presentation for Women’s History Month.

Council President Stewart will reflect on the Council’s most recent United in Service and Support webinar, which focused on mental health resources for residents in Montgomery County and announce the next informational session scheduled for March 19.

Additionally, Stewart will cover upcoming Council items including two supplemental appropriations to help implement the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. She will also highlight scheduled public hearings for the More Housing N.O.W. (New Options for Workers) legislative, zoning and budget package led by Planning, Housing & Parks Committee Chair Andrew Friedson and Economic Development Committee Chair Natali Fani-González which she is cosponsoring.

Stewart will also announce the Council’s public hearing dates for Montgomery County Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget. The Council is scheduled to receive the recommended budget from County Executive Elrich on Friday, March 14.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 2 p.m. on March 10 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #