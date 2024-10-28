North Carolina Receives Generous Support from Taiwan for Helene Recovery

NORTH CAROLINA, October 28 - Officials from Taiwan today visited North Carolina to present a donation of $300,000 to help with recovery from Hurricane Helene. The generous donation will go to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, established by Governor Roy Cooper to encourage donations to help communities recover from unprecedented damage caused by Helene.

“North Carolinians are determined to recover and rebuild from this horrific storm and we’re grateful for the help pouring in from across the country and around the world,” Governor Cooper said. “It’s heartwarming to receive this donation from Taiwan and the support of its people for ours.”

North Carolina has the second largest Taiwanese community in the U.S. Southeastern region, and there are longstanding economic and cultural ties between the people of North Carolina and the people of Taiwan.

“Taiwan has experienced similar tragedies and understands the profound sense of loss that follows typhoons and earthquakes. It is this shared experience that motivates us to stand in solidarity with the people of North Carolina during this difficult time,” said Director General Yi-Lung Wang of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Atlanta.

United Way of North Carolina is the fiscal agent for the NC Disaster Relief Fund and is using donations to provide grants and reimbursement to nonprofits working in communities hit hard by the storm.

"With immense gratitude, we stand in awe of the outpouring of global support from friends like Taiwan, united with us in this time of unprecedented hardship. The world has watched as the communities of western North Carolina have been devastated by Hurricane Helene, one of the worst natural disasters to ever affect our great State. Yet, through the aftermath, we've seen a remarkable surge of kindness and aid. The dedicated efforts of our brothers and sisters around the globe demonstrate the powerful impact we can make when we come together,” said Brian White Board Chair for United Way of North Carolina. “Thanks to the NC Disaster Relief Fund and the UW Helps NC Helene Recovery Fund, we are delivering essential resources to those in need and working toward the long road of recovery. As North Carolinians, we are here for each other, and United Way of North Carolina and our State's local United Ways are unwavering in their commitments to help our neighbors rebuild and find hope beyond the devastation."

Donations made to the NC Disaster Relief Fund are currently going to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning supplies and other emergency supplies. More information including an application form for nonprofits seeking grants and a list of organizations that have received grants is available at https://www.unitedwaync.org/nc-disaster-relief-fund-helene.

To donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, visit nc.gov/donate. Donations can also be mailed to:

NC Disaster Relief Fund, 20312 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-0312.

Or NC Disaster Relief Fund, c/o United Way of NC, 1130 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 100, Cary NC 27511.

Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

