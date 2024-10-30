Sapient.ai Rebrands as BaseRock.ai, Reinforcing Commitment to Foundational Software Testing

Crush Bugs. Ship Fast. Deploy with Confidence. Crush Bugs. Ship Fast. Deploy with Confidence.

Sapient.ai rebrands as BaseRock.ai, reinforcing its role in AI-driven software testing. Flagship product improves productivity by 40%, cuts QA costs by 80%.

Our new name, BaseRock.ai, embodies our mission to serve as the bedrock of Software QA. While our identity is changing, our vision to revolutionizing software testing through AI is as strong as ever” — Rishi Singh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Sapient.ai , the pioneering AI-driven software testing platform, today announced its rebranding to BaseRock.ai . This strategic name change reflects the company's dedication to providing a solid foundation for software quality assurance and its vision for the future of AI-powered test tools.A New Identity for a Revolutionary PlatformThe rebranding to BaseRock.ai comes on the heels of the successful launch of Sapient Unit Testing, the company's groundbreaking AI-driven solution for unit testing. BaseRock.ai will continue to offer this innovative platform, which boosts developer productivity by up to 40% and cuts QA costs by up to 80%."Our new name, BaseRock.ai, embodies our mission to serve as the bedrock of software quality assurance," said Rishi Singh, CEO of BaseRock.ai. "While our identity is changing, our commitment to revolutionizing software testing through AI remains stronger than ever. BaseRock.ai will continue to challenge the status quo and deliver radical new approaches to all aspects of software testing."Continued Innovation and GrowthBaseRock.ai's flagship product, formerly known as Sapient Unit Testing, will now be called BaseRock Unit Testing. This AI-powered platform continues to offer:- A truly unique approach to unit testing- Automated test generation based on method inputs and outputs- Significant reduction in code management for developers- Seamless adaptation to changes in the codebase"The transition to BaseRock.ai marks an exciting new chapter for our company," Singh added. "We're not just changing our name; we're reinforcing our position as the foundation upon which developers can build robust, high-quality software with confidence."About BaseRock.aiBaseRock.ai, formerly Sapient.ai, is a leader in AI-driven software testing solutions. Founded by Rishi Singh and Shrikant Latkar, BaseRock.AI is dedicated to building a modern software quality platform to meet the demands of today's fast-paced development environment. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, BaseRock.ai helps development teams maintain high velocity without compromising code quality.For more information about BaseRock.ai and its innovative solutions, please visit www.baserock.ai Contact:Priyanka Lodhainfo@baserock.ai

