Career Fairs: What's in it for Me?

The annual SEAS Career & Internship Fair is a can't-miss experience for engineering and computer science students of all ages. The 2024 fair is Thursday, Oct. 24 from noon-4 p.m. in the Hemmingson Ballroom. Companies are so eager to meet you that they’ve filled all available table spaces. No registration is needed for students!

And you should know about the All Majors Career Fair, held the day before. It can be just as important to a SEAS Zag's future! Several recruiters attend both days, and some engineering or technology firms can only attend on the All Majors day. Compare the list of employers at ZagsIgnite and plan ahead!

Every student, from first-years to seniors, can benefit from attending the Career Fairs. Here are a few of the benefits:

Building Your Network Early

Many of the recruiters who attend the Career Fair love Gonzaga students and the unique way our Jesuit education helps us understand our world. These recruiters are interested in you, and may prove invaluable in the future when you're thinking about an internship or full-time job. An additional way to network: The Speed Networking event and an account at ZagsConnect.Gonzaga.edu.

Zags Help Zags

Companies frequently send Gonzaga Alumni to get you interested in their company. These Zags are a friendly audience, and willing to share their stories, feedback on your resume, and other advice to help you tailor your activities to align with career goals. The Pro Reps at the Career & Professional Development office in Crosby can give more experience in this, too.

Internship Planning

Even if you don't know what you want to do next summer, you can learn about internship programs, application processes, and desired qualifications.

Confidence Boost

Use a career fair as an opportunity to learn how to handle yourself in a professional setting, especially if you're naturally introverted. Experiment with asking questions and talking about your experiences. Additional ways to practice are Speed Mock Interviews and One on One Career Coaching.

Engineering and computer science students get specialized career assistance from Kareena Byrd. Connect with Kareena at Career & Professional Development (located on the Crosby Center's main floor), at the Pro-Reps Drop-in Hours Tuesdays & Thursdays 2:30-4 p.m. at the Bollier main entrance, or at byrdk@gonzaga.edu.