Be a Halloween hero: drive safely for our trick-or-treaters

CANADA, October 28 - As Halloween approaches, excitement fills the air with costumes, pumpkins, decorations, and treats. However, it’s essential to remember that safety must remain our top priority, especially on this festive night. Since 2021, PEI has seen 19 collisions involving 35 vehicles on October 31.

To ensure a safe Halloween for all, please follow these simple rules of the road:

Slow down : Please drive at a reduced speed in residential areas where children will be trick-or-treating.

: Please drive at a reduced speed in residential areas where children will be trick-or-treating. Be alert : Keep an eye out for children crossing the street, especially in costumes that may be difficult to see.

: Keep an eye out for children crossing the street, especially in costumes that may be difficult to see. Avoid distractions : Put away your phone and stay focused on the road to prevent accidents.

: Put away your phone and stay focused on the road to prevent accidents. Use headlights : Turn on your headlights even before it gets dark to enhance visibility.

: Turn on your headlights even before it gets dark to enhance visibility. Never drink and drive : If you plan to celebrate with alcohol, ensure you have a designated driver or another plan to get home safely. Impaired driving is illegal and dangerous.

: If you plan to celebrate with alcohol, ensure you have a designated driver or another plan to get home safely. Impaired driving is illegal and dangerous. Be mindful of costumes : Watch for groups of children and be especially cautious, as costumes can obscure their visibility.

: Watch for groups of children and be especially cautious, as costumes can obscure their visibility. Park safely: If you’re attending events, drive cautiously through parking lots, park in well-lit areas and check for pedestrians before opening your car doors or leaving.

Let’s work together to create a fun and safe environment for everyone this Halloween. By being cautious and respectful of all Islanders, we can ensure that this holiday is filled with joy rather than tragedy.

Media contact:

Stacey Miller

Transportation and Infrastructure

samiller@gov.pe.ca