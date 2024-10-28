News release from Dept of Ag on Anmesty Program Event

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-31

October 28, 2024

PLANT QUARANTINE BRANCH HOLDS EVENT

TO ENCOURAGE TURN IN OF ILLEGAL ANIMALS

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB), will host an event to educate the public about the Amnesty Program which allows illegal animals to be voluntarily turned in, no questions asked and no penalties assessed. This coincides with the ongoing multi-agency “Don’t Let it Loose” public awareness campaign aimed at preventing the release of invasive marine aquarium species into Hawai‘i waters.

The PQB event is scheduled for:

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m,

HDOA Plant Quarantine Office, 1849 Auiki St., Honolulu

PQB agriculture inspectors will have displays of live and preserved illegal animals that have been either turned in, found or confiscated in Hawai‘i. Educational displays will also explain the importance of Hawai‘i’s animal import laws and how everyone can help protect our state’s unique environment and agriculture industry.

“The state’s Amnesty Program was established to help prevent illegal animals, both aquatic and terrestrial, from being released into the wild where it could have devastating impacts if populations become established,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “If you possess an illegal animal, just drop it off at the designated sites, no questions asked.”

Under the Amnesty Program, illegal animals may be turned in to any HDOA office, any municipal zoo or aquarium, or the Hawaiian Humane Society on each island. If illegal animals are turned in prior to the start of an investigation, no criminal charges or fines will be assessed. Animals surrendered under amnesty will not be euthanized. Depending on the species, illegal animals may be used for educational purposes, transferred to a municipal zoo or relocated to an appropriate facility on the mainland.

If caught, persons possessing illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony and subject to fines up to $200,000 and three years in prison. Sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be immediately reported to the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).

