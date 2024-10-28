Tennessee Highway Safety Office Announces Expansion of Judicial Outreach Liaison Program

Today, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced the expansion of its Judicial Outreach Liaison (JOL) program to include two additional judges, Judge Beau Pemberton and Judge James Ross. Tennessee is first in the nation to expand the JOL program model beyond one judge.

“No other state participating in the national JOL program has ever expanded their program beyond one judge,” explained THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Judge Beau Pemberton and Judge James Ross will serve as Regional JOLs to support State JOL Judge Donald Parish and help us reach more areas of the state. Our goal is to further reduce impaired driving by spreading awareness through this program.”

Tennessee’s JOLs support the criminal justice system as they work to prevent impaired driving and assign appropriate consequences for traffic offenses. JOLs provide training, guidance, and court case interpretations to members of the criminal justice system including judges and traffic safety professionals. Through their teaching, writing, and consulting, the JOLs work to ensure that all stakeholders, from arrest to sentencing, are aware of the best practices and latest research to help reduce impaired-driving fatalities and stop repeat offenses.

“I’m excited to build our JOL team to help more local communities and those often underserved or disconnected,” said Judge Donald Parish. “This program will help bridge gaps of information and improve communication among entities.”

Judge Donald Parish, who retired after 41 years practicing law is Tennessee’s State JOL. Parish spent 25 years in private practice while serving part-time as a municipal court judge followed by 16 years as a circuit court judge in his hometown of Huntingdon. Judge Beau Pemberton is a Regional JOL and sitting municipal court judge who serves multiple rural municipalities in addition to practicing law in his hometown of Dresden. Judge James Ross is a Regional JOL and sitting general sessions judge in Wayne County who practices law in his hometown of Waynesboro.

Tennessee’s JOL program was established as part of a cooperative agreement among the American Bar Association's Judicial Division, the University of Tennessee’s Center for Traffic Safety Research, the THSO, and Tennessee Tech University’s iCube, with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Tennessee’s JOL program also advises the THSO’s Impaired Driving Advisory Council, which was created to help reduce impaired-driving fatalities in Tennessee.

To learn more about the THSO and its JOL program, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.