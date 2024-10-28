Submit Release
CDC reports more cases of E. coli in outbreak from individuals eating McDonald’s prior to illness 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Oct. 25 announced additional reported cases of E. coli from individuals who ate at McDonald's prior to falling ill. As of Oct. 25, the CDC reported a total of 75 cases, with 22 hospitalizations and one death. Cases have been reported in 13 states. The CDC said that Taylor Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of some onions sent to foodservice operators, but there has been no confirmation on the specific ingredient linked to the outbreak. The CDC said it believes the risk to the public is very low. 

