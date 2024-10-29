Ardley Introduces Forecast Portfolio Analytics Technology

Using lender-specified pricing, tech empowers servicers to get a jumpstart on retaining borrowers, while forecasting staffing and operations

By far, servicers’ biggest concern is portfolio retention. Forecast resolves this by immediately identifying borrowers on the cusp of qualifying.” — Nathan Den Herder, CEO of Ardley

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ardley, creator of the only technology that parses mortgage servicers’ entire portfolios and identifies viable new origination opportunities in seconds, has launched Forecast, another first-of-its-kind technology. With Forecast, a new feature of Ardley’s Actionable Data Intelligence (ADI) platform, users can now qualify borrowers based on lender-specified pricing adjustments, also known as “lender credits” or “exception pricing.”

Forecast’s key benefits to lenders and servicers are:

- Identifying new loan opportunities before rates fall: Users that wish to offer lender credits to retain borrowers can now identify borrowers that qualify for specific loan programs, based on the lender credits they dictate.

- Understanding a portfolio’s opportunity and risk based on specific rates: Managers can learn the exact number and dollar volume of loans in their portfolio that would be (a) eligible for a new loan, and/or (b) at risk of originating a new mortgage with another lender, based on specific thresholds.

- Seeing rates’ impact on staffing and operations: Managers can see the number of their portfolio’s loans that could turn into new business once a certain rate is reached, so they can predict the market’s impact on their staffing and operations needs.

Forecast works as part of the Ardley platform. When Ardley’s platform parses a servicer’s portfolio, Forecast users can set specific pricing parameters, rather than being limited to today’s current pricing. Once pricing has been specified, Ardley identifies each borrower eligible for one or more of the lender’s specific programs, at the exception pricing.

Users can adjust pricing as often as they’d like, based on their own tolerances and margin guidelines. The platform returns the results of each search within seconds.

Ardley automates borrower outreach and initiates the application process. Once the lender/servicer confirms the exception pricing it would like to offer, Ardley’s platform will automatically reach out to eligible borrowers with a high-converting, one-click email announcement, and present the offer(s) with hyper-personalized information. The system then guides borrowers through the application process and keeps lender staff informed of application status.

“By far, servicers’ biggest concern is portfolio retention — mortgage servicing rights are an asset that no servicer wants to lose, and certainly not before their projected timeline,” said Nathan Den Herder, Ardley’s CEO. “Forecast resolves this by immediately identifying borrowers on the cusp of qualifying. These borrowers would be ideal candidates if offered lender credits or exception pricing, but in any other case, it would be impossible to find them. This gives Forecast users a real edge. When the servicer and lender extend that exception pricing, the borrower wins with a great new loan, the servicer wins by retaining servicing rights, and the lender wins by originating a new loan.”

# # #

About Ardley Technologies, Inc.

Ardley Technologies, Inc. is a mortgage technology provider that helps lenders and servicers reduce the cost to originate loans, create offers, and close more loans. The company’s Actionable Data Intelligence (ADI) platform is a deal flow engine that analyzes loan-level data, live rate sheets, and property listing data to generate hyper-personalized loan offers for borrowers while providing a transparent, intuitive application process. Navigator allows borrowers to view and compare the loan details for any loan a borrower is eligible for in a single interface. Autopilot is real-time and transparent for every borrower based on their specific loan scenario, giving the power to scale on demand by issuing conditional approvals for borrowers as they qualify, without human assistance. Over the past year, the Ardley platform has generated more than $X billion in loan volume while enabling companies to automate up to 85% of activities traditionally performed by their sales teams. To learn more, visit www.ardley.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.