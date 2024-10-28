Hillsborough High School Senior, Maltius Morrissey, Named September Student Athlete of the Month.

Maltius Morrissey and his track Coach Anthony Triana accept a $1000 for Hillsborough High School as part of Mr. Morrissey's award.

We are thrilled to recognize Maltius’s accomplishments in athletics, academics, and service. His dedication, hard work, and commitment to community make him an inspiring role model for his peers.” — Karina Perez Ilić

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Attorneys is proud to announce Maltius Morrissey, a senior at Hillsborough High School, as September’s Student Athlete of the Month. This honor, awarded to exceptional student-athletes in Hillsborough County, recognizes Morrissey's outstanding accomplishments both on and off the field.Maltius is a record-holding pole vaulter who has competed at both the district and statewide levels, showcasing his athletic talent and dedication. Beyond his achievements in athletics, he is a committed student, maintaining a 3.5 GPA, and has completed over 300 hours of community service with Men of Vision, Inc., a local organization dedicated to empowering young men.Maltius is the first Student Athlete of the Month for the 2024-2025 school year. “We are thrilled to recognize Maltius’s accomplishments in athletics, academics, and service,” said Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys. “His dedication, hard work, and commitment to community make him an inspiring role model for his peers.”The Student Athlete of the Month program was established in 2011 by two Tampa-based personal injury law firms – Vanguard Attorneys and Swope, Rodante P.A. – to celebrate the achievements of student-athletes and coaches in Hillsborough County Public Schools. Each month of the school year, the award program selects a Student Athlete of the Month who excels in academics, athletics and in the community. The winner is presented with an award as well as a $1,000 check to be donated to the school’s athletic department on the student’s behalf. To date, The Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award has donated over $100,000 to Hillsborough County Public Schools Athletic Departments.For more information about the Swope, Rodante Vanguard including criteria and nomination form, visit www.VanguardInjuryAttorneys.com/student-athlete ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents , truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español

