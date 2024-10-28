Maryland Hunters Harvest 125 Black Bears for 2024 Season

October 28, 2024

Photo by Mitch Adolph, submitted to Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Maryland hunters harvested 125 black bears during the state’s 21st annual black bear hunt held Oct. 21-26 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The 2024 harvest was higher than the previous 5-year average of 104 bears.

The 2024 harvest consisted of 52 male and 73 female bears. Total harvest from each county was 80 from Garrett County, 24 from Allegany County, 11 from Washington County, and 10 from Frederick County. The largest bear had a live weight of 650 pounds and was taken in Frederick County. An additional 16 bears (8 male and 8 female) were harvested between August 15 and October 27 by farmers with agricultural damage permits.

“Many hunters enjoyed a week of trekking through western Maryland’s mountains pursuing one of the state’s most elusive game species,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The state’s bear hunting season is an essential part of the management strategy to mitigate human-bear conflict throughout the expanding black bear range.”

Despite warm daytime temperatures early in the week, hunters were able to harvest 22 more bears during the 2024 season than during the 2023 season. The daily harvest stayed relatively consistent throughout the weeklong season and many hunters attributed their success to locating hickory or white oak stands where nuts and acorns were abundant.

2024 Maryland black bear hunt by the numbers:

169 pounds was the average weight of bears taken

70% of bears were taken on private land

4,507 hunters applied for a permit

950 permits were awarded

More information about black bear management in Maryland is available on the department’s website.