eStruxture Data Centers Announces $750M Investment in Alberta’s Largest Data Center: Introducing CAL-3

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture, Canada’s leading AI and hyperscale-ready data center platform, is committing over $750 million CAD for the full build of CAL-3, Alberta’s largest and most advanced data center, driven by unprecedented demand from AI and cloud providers. Slated to go live in the fall of 2026, CAL-3 is designed to deliver 90MW of power and will set a new standard for high-density computing in the region.Todd Coleman, Founder, President, and CEO of eStruxture, emphasized the importance of this milestone:"CAL-3 is a significant, strategic investment, not only for eStruxture but for Alberta’s rapidly evolving digital and AI landscape. This expansion reinforces our commitment to driving the province’s digital economy forward, offering scalable and sustainable infrastructure that meets the growing demands of AI and cloud service providers. Calgary is pivotal to Canada’s tech future, and we’re proud to support its growth with this cutting-edge facility."Pioneering a New Digital Frontier in AlbertaLocated in Rocky View County, just north of Calgary, CAL-3 is a Tier III design data center built to meet the rapidly growing demand from AI and cloud providers. Equipped with cutting-edge, energy-efficient power and cooling systems, it supports cabinet densities of up to 125kW and more, making it ideal for high-performance AI applications, GPUaaS, and hyperscale cloud infrastructure. CAL-3 combines top-tier performance with minimal environmental impact, reinforcing eStruxture’s commitment to sustainability while meeting the needs of next-generation technologies.The facility will offer multiple customizable data halls, providing ultimate flexibility and exceptional scalability to adapt to the rapid growth of its customers. Its fully redundant inter-site connectivity with eStruxture’s CAL-1 and CAL-2 facilities will enhance reliability, further cementing Alberta’s digital infrastructure.CAL-3’s launch reinforces Alberta’s status as a vibrant tech and innovation hub, driven by robust infrastructure investments. The new facility not only significantly amplifies eStruxture’s Alberta footprint but also acts as a catalyst for the province’s economic and digital evolution. With its focus on AI, cloud technologies, and high-capacity computing, CAL-3 is set to be a crucial asset in Alberta's journey to become a leading player in the global digital economy.About CAL-3:● $750M CAD investment – Demonstrating eStruxture’s commitment to Alberta’s digital growth.● 90MW capacity – The largest data center in Alberta.● Up to 125kW+ / cabinet density – Optimized for the most intensive computing needs.● AI and cloud-ready – Highly scalable and customizable to support the growing demand for high-capacity computing, AI-driven technologies, and cloud services● Sustainability-first approach – Using cutting-edge, energy-efficient power and cooling systems.About eStruxtureeStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including AI, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security, and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter

